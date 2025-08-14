Luke Kornet, Carter Bryant Help Spurs Host Annual Back to School Bash
SAN ANTONIO — Luke Kornet, still aiming to be one third of the player Tim Duncan was, swapped out his San Antonio Spurs jersey for a collard shirt and khaki shorts last Sunday.
Hosting their fourth annual Back to School Bash at Frost Bank Center, the Spurs invited families from the surrounding San Antonio community to the arena for school supplies and meet-and-greet opportunities.
Spurs-branded notebooks and backpacks highlighted some of the items given out, but the event included everything from vision checks, dental screenings and haircuts to information booths for enrollment, extracurricular activities and mental health support.
"It's great," Kornet said, "being able to the start (families) on the right foot."
Kornet and Spurs rookie Carter Bryant were the two players in attendance, both making their community event debuts at Frost Bank Center — a staple of the San Antonio franchise.
“San Antonio is a city rich with people, organizations who care deeply about our students, families and educators,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chief Impact Officer Patricia Mejia said in a statement. "Back to School Bash is a reflection of what’s possible when a community comes together."
Kornet, for one, was happy to oblige.
"Parents are just trying to do right by their children," he said. "You've got to be able to provide for them in some way ... it's something I've grown in appreciation for over the years."
He continued: "Ultimately, that's what we're about, the Spurs. Giving the city something to be proud of. We're happy to give our thanks back to them."
NBA Announces Group Play Schedule
Ahead of its full schedule release, the NBA announced the dates and times for each team's NBA Cup slate Wednesday afternoon.
All teams were divided into groups within their respective conferences in July; San Antonio drew West Group C along with the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.
Group Play begins on Oct. 31 and runs through Nov. 28 with games on seven select nights. The Spurs will play all of their games in November; their schedule is as follows:
- Nov. 7 vs. HOU (Prime Video | 6:30 p.m.)
- Nov. 14 vs. GSW (Prime Video | 8:30 p.m.)
- Nov. 26 @ POR (8 p.m.)
- Nov. 28 @ DEN (8:30 p.m.)
At the conclusion of Group Play, eight teams — each group winner and one wild card team per conference — will advance to the knockout stage of the tourney. Knockout games will be played on Dec. 9 and 10 in home markets before the final four teams head to Las Vegas for the Cup Semifinals and Championship, set for Dec. 13 and 16, respectively.
The rest of the NBA schedule will be released at 2:15 p.m. Central. Thursday afternoon. Included in that release for the Spurs will be another pair of games at Moody Center in Austin for their fourth annual I-35 series.