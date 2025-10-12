Biggest Key for Victor Wembanyama To Make Leap as NBA Superstar
Mitch Johnson began his preparation by finding his kind of people.
For the better part of a decade, Johnson himself had been that for Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich. He understood San Antonio Spurs culture — better than any other candidate — and when the septuagenarian retired, it paved the way for his immediate succession.
“Very excited to get the opportunity to prepare for a season," Johnson said to open his first NBA training camp. "We feel really good about the people we brought in. People we felt were our type of people.”
Johnson brought in a slew of assistant coaches, most notably Corliss Williamson and Sean Sweeney. He brought in a game plan of his own, separate from the one he piecemealed during the 78 games he acted as the Spurs' coach last season. But the coach retained some things as well.
One of them was a 7-foot-4 budding superstar who hadn't played NBA basketball since February. He's set to be the biggest piece of the Spurs' quest for contention in the Western Conference.
What's Key for Wembanyama?
Wembanyama and the Spurs haven't played a game with stakes yet. Three preseason contests in, and the center is still itching for real action. Still, he feels lucky to be back.
"It feels great," Wembanyama said.
A bout of deep vein thrombosis ended Wembanyama's second NBA season prematurely. The "traumatic" experience played a key role in his eccentric summer that included a trip to China to train with Shaolin monks and a tour of NASA's Johnson Space Center.
Wembanyama's teammates saw his change in perspective as another testament to his unique character.
"We know the type of talent that he is," De'Aaron Fox said, "and people are learning the type of person that he is, as well. For him, (deep vein thrombosis) something that could … kill you. Him just looking at life differently, that’s a testament to the person that Victor is."
If the Spurs are to be competitive in the West next season, Wembanyama will need to remain healthy. Beyond his season-ending diagnosis, the 7-foot-4 center has been largely available. Part of it is because of his extensive stretching and self-care.
That much Johnson wants the rest of the Spurs to model.
“We want this team to be in the reflection of Victor," the coach said. "He’s our best player. He’s our guy. We’re going to continue to build with him, around him and hopefully push him to continue to be better like he wants to be.”
Three games into preseason basketball, Wembanyama has demonstrated changes on the court. He's more keen on passing, especially with a wealth of weapons at his disposal around the 3-point arc. Down low, too, with the addition of Luke Kornet.
“I feel like I need to play basketball," Wembanyama said. "There’s only so many steps I was going to pass this summer. I’ve already maxed out what I could do. Now, I need to play basketball."
The Spurs have 10 days until their regular season begins. Wembanyama, fresh off an educational summer, is ready to spearhead the charge for a team hoping to end a six-year playoff drought.
He just needs to remain healthy. And his teammates think he will.
"It’s super exciting to see," Jeremy Sochan said. "I think he’s ready. You’re going to see a lot that’s going to shock you, and everyone’s excited to see him on the actual NBA court.”
"He's amazing," Carter Bryant added. "Everybody sees what he's capable of. Year 3, the things he's doing ... it's going to be fun to see him evolve over the year."