Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are expected to be the NBA's next Oklahoma City Thunder-esque team, led by young superstar center Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs already showed initiative to start building around Wembanyama at February's trade deadline when they acquired star point guard De'Aaron Fox, but why stop there?
If the Spurs are looking to compete for a championship as early as next season, many people have pointed to the possible acquisitions of either Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the Milwaukee Bucks likely will not part ways with Antetokounmpo, the Spurs would certainly be a team to watch if he is put on the trade block.
The Spurs lucked out when they jumped up to land the second-overall pick in the draft lottery, and while they are expected to keep the pick and select phenom guard prospect Dylan Harper, they could use it in a blockbuster trade.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton proposed a blockbuster deal that would send the second-overall pick to the Bucks as part of a huge package for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
San Antonio Spurs receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, 2025 first-round pick (No. 2), 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2031 first-round swap
If the Bucks do look to trade away Antetokounmpo, they would certainly hope for players in return that can still help them compete, especially since they do not own much of their own draft capital. Of course, landing the second-overall pick in this year's draft, and presumably Dylan Harper, would be a great prize, but it would not make up for giving away a generational talent like Antetokounmpo while still in his prime.
The Spurs have one of the brightest futures in the NBA, if not the brightest, so giving away their future for a 30-year-old superstar may not be what they are looking to do either. Still, if the Spurs are looking to capitalize on their core of Wembanyama, Fox, and Stephon Castle, acquiring Antetokounmpo would help them compete in the West immediately.