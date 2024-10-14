Breaking Down the Jalen McDaniels Trade: What It Means for the San Antonio Spurs
Before playing a single regular-season game for the Sacramento Kings, sixth-year forward Jalen McDaniels is on the move. This time, he’s headed to the San Antonio Spurs, but not for long.
In a trade agreement reached on Monday afternoon, the Spurs absorbed McDaniels’ $4.7 million contract, but they are expected to waive him immediately. So, what does this deal really mean for the Spurs?
The Spurs’ Strategy: Stockpiling Draft Assets
For San Antonio, this trade isn’t about McDaniels the player—it’s about the future. In exchange for absorbing his contract, the Spurs were granted a future second-round pick from Sacramento. While the details of that pick are yet to be released, this move follows a familiar pattern for San Antonio.
The Spurs have been accumulating draft capital as part of their long-term rebuild.
Adding another second-round pick to their stash increases flexibility, whether for future trades or developing young talent. Second-round picks might not always yield superstars, but they are valuable currency in trades, as we’ve seen in other successful rebuilds around the league.
Why the Spurs Will Waive McDaniels
McDaniels, who averaged 3.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 50 games for the Toronto Raptors last season, won't be a part of San Antonio’s future plans.
His $4.7 million contract isn’t prohibitive, but the Spurs don’t have a clear need for another forward in a crowded rotation. With young talents like Jeremy Sochan, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson already in place, McDaniels wouldn’t crack the rotation.
This also suggests that the Spurs are looking to maintain roster flexibility.
Waiving McDaniels opens up a spot on the roster for potential future moves and keeps the team’s cap sheet clean as they continue to develop their young core around Victor Wembanyama.
Sacramento’s Motivation
For the Kings, this deal serves as a financial and roster-balancing move. After sending out Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, and a 2025 second-round pick in a deal following the 2024 NBA Draft, the Kings were looking to clear space.
By offloading McDaniels' contract to the Spurs, Sacramento gains financial flexibility and recoups a pick, even though it cost them other assets in previous trades.
This trade is part of a larger chess game for Sacramento, as they aim to balance win-now moves with long-term financial health.
It’s worth noting that McDaniels was initially part of a salary-saving move from the Raptors, where he was sent to Sacramento as part of the deal involving Vezenkov, who ultimately chose to return to Europe.
What’s Next for San Antonio?
The Spurs’ decision to waive McDaniels is in line with their overall rebuild strategy.
With McDaniels out of the picture, San Antonio is simply focused on accumulating future assets and remaining patient with their young roster.
Adding another second-round pick could help the Spurs swing future deals or unearth hidden gems in the draft, similar to how they found Johnson at the end of the first round in 2019.