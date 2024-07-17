BREAKING: Spurs Bring Back Charles Bassey, Sandro Mamukelashvili on Veteran Minimum Deals
Barring any trades before the start of the season, the San Antonio Spurs know who their mainstay 15 are going to be.
After waiving Charles Bassey of his multi-year, non-guaranteed deal as a part of landing Harrison Barnes from the three-team trade involving the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls, the Spurs opted to bring him back on a one-year, fully-guaranteed $2.2 million deal.
Additionally, Sandro Mamukelashvili — a player who San Antonio did tender a qualifying offer to before pulling it, allowing him to test unrestricted free agency — is set to return for one more season on the exact same deal, both marked veteran's minimums.
With the move, the Spurs now have 15 players rostered — the maximum sans three two-way players — and can begin to gear up with the squad they have entering the second season of Victor Wembanyama's tenure in South Texas.
As far as the Georgian big is concerned, making that roster means he got his wish.
"I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but I love being here,” Mamukelashvili said near the end of the season when questions about his future were raised. "I love being around the guys, connecting with them, learning, growing.
"I’m looking forward to the future and if it’s here, I’ll be very happy.”
Behind Zach Collins, Mamukelashvili fills the "big man" role which allows Wembanyama to play more freely. Mamukelashbili tallied double-digit points in seven of his last nine contests, with a double-double in four of those to effectively prove his worth in San Antonio.
Bassey has yet to do so, but the Spurs remain hopeful about his potential.
"I've been working all summer on my body," Bassey said prior to the last season season in what was set to be Year 2 in San Antonio. "I'm feeling great. I'm in shape. I'm conditioned, so I'm feeling good."
Unfortunately, the center's training didn't help him avoid injury. He tore his ACL midway through December and sat out the rest of the season, but despite the disappointment felt by both sides, Bassey's teammates were sure to stick by him.
"Prayers up for C. Bass," Spurs guard Devin Vassell said of his teammate. "We've all got our arms around him, trying to help him out. ... It's tough for him [and] for us."
Now, with another year on his contract, the center effectively has one more chance.
He's running it back, and Mamukelashvili is, too. The Georgian big man was especially excited about that.
"Back Home!" he wrote on X, formerly Twitter after the news was annouced. "(Go Spurs Go)."