BREAKING: Spurs Select UConn Guard Stephon Castle With No. 4 Overall Pick
Welcome to the league, Stephon Castle.
With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs have selected Castle, a guard from UConn. The move puts Castle on a young squad featuring Victor Wembanyama and rounded out by role players like Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and Tre Jones and paves the way for the Spurs’ continued rebuild to feature a couple of new faces.
Castle is now the first.
"They're getting a winner," the guard said immediately after being selected. "I learned how to win last year, and I'm coming in with that kind of mindset. I can open up the floor and help the team expand its game.
"I just can’t wait to get out there.”
Here’s what you need to know about the newest member of the Silver & Black:
Basic Information
Name: Stephon Castle
Age: 19
Position: Shooting guard
Hometown: Covington, Georgia
School: University of Connecticut (UConn)
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 210 lbs
Wingspan: 6'9"
What Could Castle Bring to the Spurs?
Castle is easily an NBA-caliber player. Despite only having one season of experience, it was clear from the jump that his skillset was not only going to translate, but it'd make him a big asset to a team with good coaching.
The 19-year-old has what it takes to be a solid NBA defender, bringing effort and instensity to any matchup he faced last season. He's got good pace and a quick change of direction on him, so as he transitions from facing collegiate ball handlers to professional ones, he won't be nearly as lost.
On offense, Castle's ability to attack the rim through contact makes him an asset in the half-court and on fast break situations. For the Spurs, he'd be a reliable option on midrange floaters and jump shots off of screens, making him a good candidate to space the floor with Wembanyama.
Something to Watch
While there are plenty of upsides and a high potential for Castle, his shooting certainly needs work, and he still has more to prove before he can be trusted as a true point guard.
On the season, he shot under 30 percent from 3-point range — an unacceptable figure — but showed flashes of strong shooting on shots closer to the basket. If he's able to work on his pure shooting, it'd certainly help round him out as he searches for a role on any NBA squad.
As far as point-guarding goes, Castle has made clear that there were things he didn't get to showcase at UConn that he'd like to work on and put on display when the season rolls around.
"Probably just being on the ball more," he said when asked what skills he still wants to show. "Taking more shots, like off the dribble and stuff like that."
San Antonio needs a playmaker and someone who can get his teammates involved. Even if that doesn't end up being Castle's primary role, the defensive prowess he brings can help the Spurs build a core defensive unit that could propel them to more wins.
If San Antonio was to draft Castle, they'd likely do so with the No. 4 pick. High stakes, but if he pans out, he could be a true combo guard capable of wearing many hats.
Certainly a promising selection.