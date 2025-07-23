Breaking: Spurs Sign Ex-Warriors, Thunder Guard to One-Year Deal
The San Antonio Spurs have not had as exciting an offseason as many people were expecting, but they are still making some strong moves to help build around young superstar Victor Wembanyama. Many thought the Spurs would land either Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or Jaylen Brown this summer, but they have still made improvements without selling away their future.
On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Spurs are signing 27-year-old guard Lindy Waters III to a one-year deal.
"Free agent guard Lindy Waters III has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, agents Shy Saee and Winston Nelson of Klutch Sports tell ESPN. Waters has shot 37% from 3 in his first four NBA seasons in Oklahoma City, Golden State and Detroit," Charania posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Waters III, a four-year NBA veteran, is coming off a 14-game tenure with the Detroit Pistons, where he averaged 3.4 points per game and shot an efficient 39.5% from three-point range. Waters III made more of a name for himself during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, however.
Waters III spent the first three years of his career in Oklahoma City, where he averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 12.3 minutes per game, while shooting 37.7% from deep on 3.8 attempts per contest. Then, the 6-foot-6 guard was traded to the Warriors, where he averaged 5.5 points per game through 38 appearances and nine starts.
Waters III is undoubtedly a reliable depth piece to have in San Antonio and has proven that he can make an impact even in limited opportunities.