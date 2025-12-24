SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama has been upgraded from questionable to available ahead of theSan Antonio Spurs' home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Before the news was officially announced coach Mitch Johnson shared a positive update, but didn't commit to Wembanyama playing.

"I feel good about it," Johnson said earnestly, "But we want to be mindful of the NBA report, and make sure he’s in a good place.”

Wembanyama was listed as QUESTIONABLE Monday afternoon ahead of facing Oklahoma City for the second time this season. It marked the first time he appeared on the injury report since making his return against the Thunder in the NBA Cup Semifinal.

READ MORE: On Pace for Best Season in 9 Years, Spurs Still 'Not Satisfied'

The Spurs aren't claiming a new injury to Wembanyama. A combination of the Spurs' extensive travel, the recent death of Wembanyama's grandmother and a need to be cautious regarding the Frenchman's long-term health all factored in to his downgraded status.

"Every day, there is a question," Johnson said. "We’re just trying to make sure we have his best interests at heart, regardless of win streaks or … whatever else."

Mitch Johnson says he feels good about Wemby playing tonight, no official update.



“Every day, there is a question of preventative just because he's not too far removed from an injury, and we have to be so mindful of that kid's future and bigger picture.” pic.twitter.com/2tKNOvbxvr — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) December 24, 2025

Wembanyama missed 12 games between Nov. 16 and Dec. 13 before returning in the NBA Cup Quarterfinal against the Thunder. Because he played the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup Final two games later, he now has six games remaining he can miss for the rest of the season.

In their star's absence, the Spurs relied on a committee of several players, including De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, Luke Kornet, Stephon Castle and even David Jones Garcia. They finished 9-3 during that span.

READ MORE: How NBA Cup Rule Quirk Benefits Wembanyama

"We have a really, really talented roster," Devin Vassell said. "We play for each other, and we don't care who gets the success, as long as we're winning. That's all that matters."

Beyond Wembanyama, who is likely to play on Tuesday, San Antonio will be without its three two-way players, David Jones Garcia, Harrison Ingram and Stanley Umude. Oklahoma City will be missing Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Nikola Topić and Thomas Sorber.

Aaron Wiggins, who was earlier listed as QUESTIONABLE, has been upgraded to AVAILABLE, per the Thunder's official injury report.

Full injury report for #Spurs vs. Thunder:



SAS:

David Jones Garcia (two-way) - OUT

Harrison Ingram (two-way) - OUT

Stanley Umude (two-way) - OUT

-

Victor Wembanyama (calf) - QUESTIONABLE



OKC:

Ajay Mitchell (concussion) - OUT

Jaylin Williams (heel) - OUT

Ousmane Dieng (calf) -… — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) December 23, 2025

The Spurs enter Tuesday on a six-game win streak dating back to a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 8. The Thunder, meanwhile, is 2-2 in its last four games looking to begin a new win streak on the road.

"They know how to win," Vassell said, crediting the Thunder's championship. "We want to champions, so for us to keep playing against them, it's a good challenge for us."

Both teams will face off again on Christmas Day, marking the third meeting in 12 days between the two squads. Regardless of "budding rivalry" discourse, the Spurs see the benefit in that. They plan to focus on that.

Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder from Frost Bank Center is set for 7:30 p.m. Central.

More from Spurs On SI: