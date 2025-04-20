BREAKING: Spurs' Stephon Castle Named Rookie of the Year Finalist
Victor Wembanyama's name was missing from the NBA's list of Defensive Player of the Year finalists after falling short of the 65-game minimum threshold this season, but the San Antonio Spurs earned representation another way.
Twenty-year-old rookie Stephon Castle joined Atlanta Hawks Frenchman Zaccharie Risacher and Memphis Grizzlies standout Jaylen Wells as the Rookie of the Year finalists, putting San Antonio in a strong position to log back-to-back Rookie of the Year awards.
To Castle's teammates, that much is already decided. “Has it even been a question?” Jeremy Sochan rhetorically asked prior to the final stretch of the season. “There’s no one out there on the ‘ladder,’ or even in his class that should get it, so I think it’s (Castle's) for sure.”
Even the rookie himself seemed set on adding his first piece of hardware to his trophy case. "I feel like, at this point, I pretty much got it locked up," Castle said after a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with four games remaining in the regular season. "(I don't) really think about it when I’m in the game ... (but) I feel like I’m more confident to be able to say that I am it.”
This season, Castle led all rookies in scoring with a 14.5-point per game average to add to his 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 42 percent shooting from the field in 81 appearances. Beyond his on-court impact, the rookie has adopted a sense of maturity seldom seen in players his age.
That was evident from the get-go. "I think he's doing a great job," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. "One thing we've been very even-keeled on is not playing up or down, no matter what is going on in our crazy season."
With votes already in, it seems like only a matter of time before Castle can officially stake his claim in the Spurs' history books, making them the fourth team in NBA history with two straight winners. The NBA will announce the Rookie of the Year Award during the postseason. No official date has been set.
Related Articles
Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True
Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story