Celtics Star Derrick White Credits Spurs Legend for Personal Growth
The Boston Celtics were able to win the 2023 NBA Finals due to the accumulation of moves over several years leading up to it. One of the most vital moves that they made was during the 2021-22 season, when they acquired Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs.
White, 31, has put together an incredible NBA career through eight years and is coming off a career-best season. Last season, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game with 44.2/38.4/83.9 shooting splits, finishing top-ten in Defensive Player of the Year voting for the second straight year.
Before White was recognized as the 26th best player in the NBA by ESPN's analysts with the Celtics, he was a promising young talent in San Antonio.
Derrick White's motivation in San Antonio
White was drafted 29th overall by the Spurs in 2017, and he would continue to show growth every year until getting traded to Boston. Of course, White had the honor of starting his career alongside a handful of NBA legends. In his rookie season, White was teamed up with guys like Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Patty Mills.
In a recent episode of the "White Noise Podcast," White opened up about Ginobili's impact on him and how much confidence he gave him during his young career.
"Manu was always super nice. I have nothing but great things to say of Manu," White said. "...Just seeing the way he operated day to day has influenced everything I've done throughout my career... Manu always gave me confidence. I wouldn’t say I’m 'Manu-ish,' but I kind of saw what he did and thought, 'I can emulate that.'"
While White is not considered a star player by many, he turned into one of Boston's most important players during their championship run. Ginobili had a similar impact in San Antonio through four championship runs, as he never averaged over 20 points per game, but he continued to make an incredible impact.
Of course, White's career is nowhere near the level of Ginobili's, but there are undoubtedly some resemblances in their game, and the influence that the Hall of Fame guard had on him is clear.
