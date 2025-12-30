SAN ANTONIO — Luke Kornet forgot what it was like to drive to Frost Bank Center.

Making the trip Saturday evening ahead of facing the Utah Jazz fresh off a Christmas Day victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the center felt a sense of familiarity. For once, he woke up in the same bed and used the same roads he'd grown used to.

"It's nice to have a little bit of a home stand," Kornet admitted on Monday.

READ MORE: When Spurs Need Energy, Keldon Johnson is Full of It

The San Antonio Spurs, surprised with a trip to Las Vegas for the final two games of the NBA Cup, have spent 13 of their last 17 contests away from South Texas. In that span, they've gone 11-3 — one game short of the number of home wins they mustered during Victor Wembanyama's rookie season.

Even when the Spurs made sporadic trips home throughout December to face the Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards, they got no more than the game day at home before boarding a plane again.

"We've been on the road forever," Dylan Harper said. "The traveling's been crazy ... but us being here, back at home, there's a sense of (comfort)."

Harper has especially felt the strain of constant motion.

"Nah," the rookie said, shaking his head when asked if he'd managed to get a handle on road-trip packing. "It's either too little or too much."

Dec 23, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) leads fans on a cheer after a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Monday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which kicked off a well-timed three-game home stand, marks just the fourth time this season San Antonio has played back-to-back games in front of its comforting crowd.

If all goes to plan, it'll be the 12th home win of the season, too. Facing the Jazz was intended to match Wembanyama's rookie season figure, but after an emotional victory over Oklahoma City, the Spurs were brought down to Earth.

"I don't think we deserved to win," Keldon Johnson said. "It was a humbling loss."

The Spurs out-rebounded and out-assisted Utah while protecting the ball throughout the game, but couldn't slow down its shooters. Utah finished the night shooting better from 3-point range than San Antonio did from the field overall.

READ MORE: Jazz Deliver Spurs Humbling 'Punch in the Mouth'

Wembanyama and Johnson helped pick up the Spurs' offense in the second half, leading a 17-point comeback in the fourth quarter, but couldn't keep up with the Jazz's continued success from distance that ultimately secured its victory.

All of them shouldered that burden in the locker room.

"You can be mad," Johnson said bluntly. "You can be disappointed ... but you can't point fingers at anybody. This was a team effort. No one person lost us the game ... we all know, as a group, tonight was unacceptable."

Dec 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Perhaps the only silver lining taken from a seemingly inevitable result was the opportunity to make it right. Saturday night, the Spurs got to go home to their own houses and sleep in their own beds. Sunday morning, they had the day to get right.

"We're just keeping the same focus and level of preparation," Harper said.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson acknowledged how much the circumstances have asked of his team. Beyond Christmas Day, his team's livelihood had been engulfed by over a month of flights, hotels and fleeting returns home.

“It’s a lot,” the coach said. “There’s beauty in the eye of the beholder. Teams come together on the road, you get closer. Then at home … your fans. The support you get at home is huge. The consistency of your daily life. Being home for an extended amount of time will serve our team well, hopefully.”

READ MORE: Wembanyama, Spurs Are Pumping Brakes on Playoff Talk

The Spurs don't like to quantify what success looks like. Ideally, two more wins over the Cavaliers and New York Knicks to ring in the new year will help generate further momentum for another win streak. But where that leaves them in the standings is moot.

“There’s a certain level to where you almost try to stay blissfully unaware of what the outlook is,” Kornet said. “The reality is … every game has its own story."

Luke Kornet on the #Spurs avoiding standings talk as the season progresses:



“There’s a certain level to where you almost try to stay blissfully unaware of what the outlook is. The reality is … every game has its own story. You end up where you end up.” #PorVida pic.twitter.com/5uKcqNfawI — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) December 29, 2025

Monday's story is simple. For once, the Spurs are back home for more than a day. The rest, which offers comfort through familiarity, has prepared them to bounce back from a loss they felt they deserved.

“Losing is part of basketball,” Keldon Johnson said. “It’s all in how you respond. Great teams respond in the right way. We’ll do that in the upcoming games.”

If San Antonio makes good on its promise, it'll be back in a position to punctuate its strong start as the season rages on. Wembanyama is all for that.

“We’re on the right path,” the Frenchman said. “And for the first time in my career, we’re winning much more than we’re losing.”