San Antonio Spurs Announce Pair of Partnerships Ahead of Regular Season
Less than week before Media Day and training camp, the San Antonio Spurs announced a pair of new off-court sponsorships.
RBFCU is now the official credit union of the Spurs. Per a team release, the two organizations are partnering on an Educator Appreciation Sweepstakes to reward teachers and other educational professionals for their dedication to their students and schools.
Winners of the Educator Spotlight sweepstakes will receive two Spurs game tickets and be recognized on the court during Educator Appreciation Night. Teachers, school administrators and other school employees in San Antonio are invited to enter.
In addition, Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced the release of its private label merchandise brand, Bexar Goods — evolved from the San Antonio brand of the same name. In conjunction with the announcement, several items are now available for purchase.
“Bringing Bexar Goods into the Spurs family feels like being welcomed home,” Bexar Goods Co-Founder Falcon Rubio-Schoenfelt said. “The Spurs have been a big part of our lives and San Antonio’s culture."
On the RBFCU front, the credit union is set to become the presenting partner of the Spurs Season Ticket Membership Program. Season Ticket Members can "look forward to exclusive co-branded giveaway items and special events."
“RBFCU is widely known and respected across Texas, thanks to their incredible service, loyalty and care for their members and community,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chief Impact and Inclusion Officer Patricia Mejia said. “Their desire to give back to individuals, while never faltering in providing top tier member care, demonstrates their alignment with our core value of leading with purpose and compassion."
As the Spurs prepare to continue their quest for their first Western Conference playoff berth since 2019, they'll rely heavily on a talented roster headlined by Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. But as they continue to expand their market, their partnerships are growing, too.
“RBFCU’s partnership with the Spurs illustrates the enduring dedication we have to our ‘people helping people’ culture,” RBFCU President and CEO Mark Sekula said. “This long-term alliance signals a shared vision between RBFCU and the Spurs: to uplift educators, students, families and the broader community, while celebrating the energy and spirit of San Antonio.”
