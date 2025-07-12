Cooper Flagg’s Alley-Oop Dunk in Mavericks-Spurs Goes Viral
The Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs were the two biggest risers of the 2025 NBA Draft lottery, lucking out to land the first and second overall picks, respectively. The Mavericks truly won the lottery by landing Cooper Flagg, the undisputed top prospect in the class, but the Spurs got an incredible consolation prize in Dylan Harper.
On Saturday afternoon, Flagg and Harper went at it for the first time at the NBA Summer League.
Both top picks got off to as hot a start as expected, especially Harper, who is making his Summer League debut. On a minutes restriction, Harper dropped 13 points and 6 rebounds in his first 13 minutes of action, shooting 5-10 from the field. Flagg, however, has dominated in his own respect, dropping 25 points through his first 27 minutes on 8-18 shooting from the field.
Flagg has put on a show after an underwhelming Summer League debut on Thursday, and a pair of highlight dunks has gotten fans excited. Flagg showed off his athleticism with a fast-break alley-oop dunk off a pass from standout guard Ryan Nembhard.
Flagg also finished his third quarter by driving down the lane and throwing down another monstrous jam.
Flagg put on a show in the third quarter of Saturday's matchup against the Spurs, trying to showcase why he was the first overall pick.