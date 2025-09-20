De'Aaron Fox Receives Optimistic Prediction Before 2025-26 NBA Season
The San Antonio Spurs have higher expectations heading into the 2025-26 NBA season than they had in years, as they have a star-studded core around Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.
The Spurs showed that they were trying to jumpstart the Wembanyama process by trading for All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox at last season's trade deadline, and now the duo could be ready to take over the league. Of course, the 7-foot-3 French phenom is on the verge of superstardom, and Fox should only help him get there.
After being traded to the Spurs, however, Fox was mildly underwhelming. In 17 appearances in San Antonio, Fox averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with 44.6/27.4/81.9 shooting splits. Fox played just five games with Wembanyama after the trade, as the two stars both dealt with injuries toward the end of the 2024-25 season.
Due to his poor end to the season and limited opportunity alongside Wembanyama, many people are doubting Fox heading into the 2025-26 season.
Will Fox bounce back?
Bleacher Report's Mo Dakhil predicted Fox to be one of five NBA stars who will "bounce back" in the 2025-26 season.
Fox was regarded as one of the NBA's top point guards with the Sacramento Kings, especially as he led them to the third seed in the 2023 playoffs. However, many are questioning his impact in San Antonio.
Regardless of how fans feel, San Antonio proved that they believe in Fox's potential as a Spur, handing him a huge four-year, $229 million max contract extension.
"Fox will be tasked with being the Spurs' primary creator and second scoring option behind Wemby. Assuming the big man remains healthy, life should be easier this season for Fox playing with a threat like him," Dakhil wrote. "If Fox does have the bounce-back year that I'm expecting, San Antonio will be a play-in team."
Fox should be in for a much better 2025-26 season, especially if he is able to stay healthy. Fox has had some injury concerns over the past couple of years, but the Spurs will need him on the court. Of course, he has some help in the backcourt with Castle and second-overall pick rookie Dylan Harper, but most of the pressure will fall on Fox.
Just two years ago, Fox averaged nearly 27 points per game and led the NBA in steals. If he can get back to that level of play in San Antonio this upcoming season, the Spurs will be in good hands.