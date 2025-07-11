Ex-Celtics Champion Compares Spurs Rookie to Knicks Star
The San Antonio Spurs got lucky in the 2025 NBA Draft lottery when they jumped up to land the second overall pick, ultimately selecting star guard Dylan Harper out of Rutgers. Harper is a highly touted prospect and expected to be a future face of the franchise, but San Antonio's second pick of the draft could be just as impactful.
The Spurs also had the 11th overall pick in the draft, in which they selected Carter Bryant out of Arizona. Bryant was not a perfect prospect heading into the draft by any means, but San Antonio certainly saw what they could make of him.
In his NBA Las Vegas Summer League debut, Bryant showed out. While he had a timid game offensively, dropping just five points on 1-6 shooting from the field and 1-4 from deep, he showed his star potential on the defensive side of the ball.
Through just 19 minutes of action, Bryant logged one steal and a game-high three blocks in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.
Via NBA: "CARTER BRYANT DOUBLE BLOCK ❌❌
The No. 14 pick has 3 blocks in the first half for the @spurs !"
With his stellar defensive performance, Bryant received a generous comparison from former Boston Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins.
"Carter Bryant has a lot of OG Anunoby in him!!!!" Perkins posted on X.
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is regarded as one of the NBA's top defenders and is coming off a career-best season. If Bryant can be for the Spurs what Anunoby is for the Knicks, then San Antonio's future would be an incredible spot.