Exclusive: Lakers Legend's Strong Prediction on Victor Wembanyama
In a new-era NBA dominated by superstar big man Nikola Jokic, who has finished top-two in MVP voting in each of the past five years, the San Antonio Spurs lucked out by winning the 2023 draft lottery. The Spurs were able to draft the future of the center position, Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama, a 7-foot-3 monster, is just 21 years old and is already regarded as one of the top big men in the NBA. Last season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game, and was on his way to winning his first Defensive Player of the Year award before his sophomore season was cut short with deep vein thrombosis.
Victor Wembanyama's bright future
Just looking at the near future, Wembanyama is set up for success in the 2025-26 season. At last season's trade deadline, the Spurs added star point guard De'Aaron Fox, and have now put a very impressive young core around their superstar center.
Of course, Wembanyama will see some individual success over the years, but it will come down to whether or not he can help the Spurs reach postseason success in a ferocious Western Conference.
Wembanyama is already changing the position, as the best defensive center in the NBA, while also having guard-like skills with the ball in his hands. The Wembanyama archetype is the future of the center position, and the Spurs are doing a great job of putting a competitive team around him.
James Worthy believes in Wembanyama
In a recent exclusive interview, Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy shared his strong prediction on Wembanyama, talking about how he is set up for success.
"Well what they've put together, De'Aaron Fox and Wemby, I think Wemby's going to have an outstanding year this year," Worthy said. "I think he's gotten through the first couple of years of minutes restrictions and things of that nature. They're going to be a team to reckon with. They've put the right pieces around him and that's all you need."
Worthy also talked about how Wembanyama having a veteran point guard like Chris Paul last season certainly helped him improve his game and mindset while he is still young.
"Chris Paul did a good job as far as being a veteran there to help him, it probably gave him a lot of knowledge. The West is going to be storming again," Worthy said.