Former NBA Players React to Chris Paul's Heartfelt Post
The San Antonio Spurs took a flyer on veteran point guard Chris Paul in 2024 free agency, signing him to a one-year deal worth $11 million. Paul is one of the most well-respected veterans across the NBA, so pairing him with 21-year-old superstar center Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the young Spurs team was certainly a good decision.
In his 20th season, Paul averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 28.0 minutes per game, while impressively appearing in all 82 games. Even at age 40, Paul continues to make an impact, but the aging star could certainly be reaching the end of the road.
Paul's son, Chris Paul II, turned 16 on Sunday, which is a crazy mark to reach while he is still playing in the NBA.
To celebrate his son's birthday, Paul shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.
Via Chris Paul: "16!!! Happy Birthday son!! I love you so much and just appreciate the young man you are and the love you show to others and especially your family. It’s a real privilige to be your dad!! Here’s to continuing your journey. You are 1 of 1!! I Love You!! 🤞🏾❤️"
A few former NBA players commented on Paul's touching post.
Jamal Crawford: "HBD nephew!!"
Matt Barnes: "Hbd bro ❤️"
Isaiah Thomas: "Happy birthday fam!!!"
Quentin Richardson: "HBD!!"
Of course, Paul will likely not reach LeBron James' status of getting to play in the NBA alongside his son, as having a child turn 16 years old while he is still in the league could certainly be a sign for him to retire soon.