Giannis Antetokounmpo's Unexpected Six-Word Statement on Bucks Future
The Milwaukee Bucks and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo have had an interesting 2025 offseason, filled with trade rumors and uncertainty. After three consecutive first-round exits, Antetokounmpo is expected to explore his options, and his future in Milwaukee has been very cloudy.
However, trade talk has slowed down tremendously in Milwaukee, and the growing expectation is that the superstar forward will be suiting up for the Bucks next season.
The NBA offseason is long, and many things can change over the course of a couple of months and a recent statement from Antetokounmpo has made many people doubt his future in Milwaukee. While appearing on a YouTube live stream with popular streamer IShowSpeed, Antetokounmpo was asked if he will stay with the Bucks.
"Probably. We'll see," Antetokounmpo said. "I love Milwaukee."
Before that statement, Antetokounmpo said "you would have to convince me" to play in Los Angeles or New York because of their tax, but a team to watch for the Bucks star has always been the San Antonio Spurs.
Not only does Texas not have state income tax, but the Spurs have as many assets to throw at the Bucks as any other potential destination, if it came to a bidding war to acquire Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo saying "we'll see" about whether or not he is staying in Milwaukee is an interesting choice of words for the superstar. Of course, Antetokounmpo can "love Milwaukee" and still look for a new opportunity elsewhere, so not giving any actual confirmation about his future with the franchise should be a slight concern.