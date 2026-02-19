LOS ANGELES — Little escapes beyond the black curtains lining the path toward the visitor's locker room at Frost Bank Center. LeBron James made an exception.

Walking off the court after a five-point NBA Cup win, cameraman in tow, the 41-year-old revealed what he'd told San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle at center court minutes earlier. The pair spoke and embraced before parting ways, wisdom imparted.

"Keep going," James said he told Castle. "He's going to be special. It's always great to see young talent come into our league and make an impact right away."

The moment, which came after a mid-November meeting last season, marked the first of the duo's off-court interactions. Fresh off winning a national championship under Dan Hurley with the UConn Huskies, Castle hadn't yet found his professional footing, but his flashes were enough to preview his emerging talent.

Twenty-two points and five rebounds that evening served as proof. That was, of course, if Castle was interested in entertaining moral victories.

"We still wanted to win," he said, clearly unwilling.

Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Castle admitted he'd grown up watching James dominate the league. In the same vein, he idolized Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant; the rookie was careful not to allow himself to be distracted by his own feelings of awe.

Sharing the court with one of them was surreal, but the postgame lesson in offensive reads and a blueprint of "next steps" from James offered more.

"He sees the game a lot different," Castle said. "I'm definitely going to look back on that moment. I really respect him and appreciate him for coming up and saying that to me."

A week later, holding Curry to 30 percent from beyond the arc began a pattern of defensive nights that imprinted Castle on every game.

It wasn’t long before he became a fixture in Mitch Johnson’s rotation. All he needed — by personal request — was the opponent’s best player.

"I don't think I've ever shied away from big moments," Castle said of guarding James, Curry and the lot. "Shying away would be doing myself a disservice ... and my team."

Johnson didn't need Gregg Popovich's notes to tell him the kind of defender he'd stumbled across. The Spurs didn't need to see more before jumping on the train.

Even now, Castle hasn't relinquished his cadence.

"That's been part of his role since the day he stepped foot in the building," Johnson said. "For who he wants to be and where he wants to go, we need him to do that."

Draft day began with a stream of text messages. Castle knew he was likely to be a top-10 selection — even if he wouldn't say it out loud — but his options were vast.

Returning home to play for the Atlanta Hawks was the comfortable outcome, but that involved then-general manager Landry Fields betting on Castle with the No. 1 pick or trading down for him; heading to Houston, San Antonio or Detroit seemed more feasible.

Between Castle and Donovan Clingan, both expected lottery selections, Hurley had his destination preferences. He kept those close to the vest.

"You're hopeful that your players are going to get picked by certain organizations," the coach told Spurs On SI over the phone, "because some of them are better than others in terms of giving a player a chance to succeed his career."

If given the choice between Houston, San Antonio or Detroit?

"We all wanted the Spurs to pick him," Hurley admitted.

Jan 31, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) reacts after his three point basket against the Providence Friars in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Castle fired messages to his coach, his family, Clingan — D.C., he calls him — and his childhood best friend, Jakai Newton in the weeks leading up to selection night. It wasn't until the Spurs officially gave him a call that his path forward materialized.

"I feel like this is a position that any basketball player would want to be in," Castle said during his introductory press conference in San Antonio. "To play for two high-level coaches like that. I'm excited to be able to play for him."

San Antonio spent ample time scouting the young Castle. What stood out most to them — and general manager Brian Wright — was his ability to adapt.

Moving from a star facilitator role in high school to a third option with the Huskies took a hard conversation between Castle and Hurley about sacrifice. Castle took it with stride. Whatever the team needed, he planned to do.

"I'm really proud of Steph," Clingan said. "To come in and do what he did ... that's very hard to do as a freshman. I love that kid to death."

Gearing up for a decade of Victor Wembanyama required finding players who could fit around him. Castle fit the bill in that regard; the Spurs jumped at their chance. Two years after the selection, they still haven't regretted that choice.

“Steph has proven, in three years, everything," Johnson said. “In high school, he was an All-American who was the main creator ... (then) he goes to UConn and plays every position but (that). And then he arrived here, and … played every single role.”

Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson talks to guard Stephon Castle (5) during a break in play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Change is nothing new for Castle. After his first position switch at UConn, he joined a long line of point guard mentees under Chris Paul, and spent the season learning to distribute the ball efficiently. Naturally, his scoring followed.

In the one season since Paul's departure, Castle is averaging 16.5 points on 46 percent shooting from the field — both improvements from his rookie season.

"When you have that type of approach," Johnson began, "it's amazing how much you end up being the recipient of the advantage you created."

Castle's metamorphosis from a slashing combo guard to a true two-way threat took time to happen. His shooting still has room to improve, but the 21-year-old has outlined that as the next step in his development. In one spot, specifically.

"Being able to create more shots for myself in the mid-range," Castle said when asked of his imminent goals. "There's not a lot of guys who can stop me from getting to my spots, so (I'm working on) making that a staple of my game and building on it."

Regardless of how efficient he is or hopes to become on offense, Castle's game always returns back to the defensive end. It's what has made him a dire piece for San Antonio as its navigated the Wembanyama era. He has himself to thank for that.

"I wouldn't want it any other way," Castle said on a recent ESPN broadcast. "I feel like I can be one of the best perimeter defenders in the league."

You could hear the thud from the terrace at Crypto.com Arena.

Keeping pace with Rui Hachimura during the first game of the Spurs' annual Rodeo Road Trip on Feb. 10, Castle jumped with enough time to meet Hachimura at the rim. He got the block before landing hard on his back and flipping on to his stomach.

Mitch Johnson left the bench as San Antonio crowded around him, still writhing under the opposing basket. Every second that passed added further worry.

"He's not a guy we're used to seeing stay on the ground for that long," Wembanyama said, "but he's one of the toughest guys I know. I'm confident he's going to come back quick."

Castle, ruled out for the remainder of the game, allowed the bruise on his tailbone to heal for the rest of the night. He went back at it the next day, starting in the second half of a back-to-back against the Golden State Warriors less than 24 hours later.

Johnson didn't need to ask twice if the point guard was sure.

“He’s stubborn,” Johnson said. “We love his fearlessness. Because he doesn’t care.”

Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) reacts after a basket and a foul called on Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić (77) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

San Antonio expected to see a defensive drop off without Castle against the Lakers, but a historic performance from Wembanyama helped pick up the slack.

The Frenchman scored 25 points in the first quarter en route to a 40-point performance that effectively ended the game after the third quarter. But Castle has been impactful in closer games against the Lakers this season.

"Steph affects the game in so many ways," Spurs star De'Aaron Fox said. "Even in games when he's not scoring, he still puts his imprint on the game ... we play the Lakers and he guards LeBron, he guards Luka (Dončić), he guards Austin (Reaves)."

Facing the Lakers this season helped reflect Castle’s two-way growth. His scoring efficiency jumped to 55.6 percent from the field and over 30 percent from 3, and while his aggression came with a cost — 15 personal fouls in four games — it proved effective.

Tasked with the toughest perimeter matchups, Castle anchored lineups that produced a 102.7 defensive rating and a plus-40 scoring margin in his minutes, absorbing contact and forcing offenses into late-clock possessions rather than clean initiations.

“That's his worth," Wembanyama said. "He can shut down guys."

The story remained the same in Houston. It drew similar praise. Against the Rockets, Castle switched from guarding Kevin Durant to Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson. Of the three, Şengün has seen the most of the second-year guard.

"He's always guarding the best player," Şengün told Spurs On SI in Los Angeles. "No doubt he's going to be one of the stars in this league one day."

Added Chicago's Matas Buzelis, another of Castle's draft mates: "He's special. He does it on both ends. That's the most impressive to me. That shows star potential."

Jan 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) defends as Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün (28) attempts to control the ball during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

That impact hasn’t been limited to defense. In early February, Castle authored the most complete offensive performance of his young career — a 40-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist night against Dallas in which he missed just four shots.

Wembanyama sat at the podium afterward, reading the box score one line at a time.

“One of the best stat lines I’ve seen with my own eyes,” he said.

The line placed Castle alongside David Robinson as the only Spurs to record a 40-point triple-double and made him the second player in league history to reach the mark while shooting at least 75 percent from the field. For a player whose value is often measured by the matchups he takes, it was the loudest reminder yet of everything else he brings.

"His ability to rebound, play make, defend at a high level, score the basketball," Barnes said in Los Angeles. "These are things that he does for us on a nightly basis, but it was nice to see all of that come together in that fashion. I thought it was incredible."

Defensively, the crux of Castle's impact in Houston came during a 111-99 victory over the Rockets on Jan. 28. That particular night, Castle nabbed two steals en route to a late-game takeover. Thirteen points in the fourth quarter said enough.

"Having a guy so good on both sides of the floor is just amazing," Wembanyama explained. "Every game, I'm so glad we got him in the draft."

Landing those assignments didn't come without a fuss, however. As Johnson sees it, he has a good problem on his hands. Castle's biggest defensive competitor also landed in San Antonio by way of the NBA Draft, only a year later from another college Blue Blood.

"I think that's something that we're going to be arguing about for years," said former Arizona Wildcat Carter Bryant. "Who gets to take that matchup? Because both of us are elite defenders. Both of us do a great job at containing guys."

Bryant made his vision the same as Castle's: Slowing down opposing scorers lays the foundation for a successful game, in his eyes. And with only so much talent to go around, he figures Castle can let him have some run at Şengün, Dončić or Durant.

"Being able to make guys take difficult shots or make their day a little bit harder is the goal," Bryant said. "Me and Steph, we talk about competing defensively every day. We're already talking about summer: He's not going to be able to score on me in 1s this year."

It isn't just Bryant who wants a go at Castle. Amid his first All-Star Weekend appearance as a Rising Star, Spurs rookie Dylan Harper fielded a question about which NBA player he'd most like to face 1-on-1. He smiled before he answered.

"Stephon Castle," he said firmly.

James' praise of Castle continued for about a minute.

Wearing a league-issued blue sweatshirt ahead of making his NBA record 22nd All-Star appearance, the Lakers star talked through his logic. Having skipped the collegiate step of his basketball career himself, Castle's one year at UConn impressed James.

"That's a winning player," he said. "Even though he was the most talented guy on the team, he went in there and played his role. He defended at a high level. He showed flashes of his athleticism. He was just fitting in, and they won a National Championship."

As far as teachable traits go, Castle's ability to impact winning falls on the inherited side of the spectrum. Since leaving UConn, the guard's habits on both ends of the floor have continued. Now in Year 2, his reputation precedes him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't even wait for the end of the question.

"I think he's an incredible player," the Milwaukee Bucks star said in Los Angeles. "He's like the engine of that team. Players that play two-way ... I'm a big fan of them."

As far as Castle's desire to guard him as Milwaukee's No. 1 option?

“You don’t see that a lot in our game today,” Antetokounmpo said.

Jan 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) defends during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Beyond the semantics, Castle again impressed with his play during All-Star Weekend. Playing next to Harper on Team Melo, coached by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, he found his spots on offense — rekindling his on-court relationship with Clingan in the process.

Three straight assists to the Portland Trail Blazers center helped set the tone.

"It felt good to be back on the court with D.C.," Castle said. "That's my guy. We talk off the court a lot. Being able to watch him from afar, see his success ... it's fun to watch."

Sending the praise back, Clingan echoed what several players had already noted: "He's a special player. He's a winning player."

Castle notched a combined 10 points and six assists with only one turnover in the two games he played. Bryant and Team Vince ultimately took home the hardware, but his offensive success caught the attention of another league MVP.

"He's putting his name out there," Nuggets star Nikola Jokić said, imitating a shoulder motion. "A really good defensive player, (but) he can penetrate. He can find guys open."

Similar to James, Jokić hung on Castle's ability to play next to other stars. Despite his third-option role behind Wembanyama, Fox, the guard finds ways to impact any given game's outcome. Having talent to "ride with," in Jokić's eyes, bodes well for Castle's future.

"With that system," Jokić began, "he's going to develop so much and be really, really good."

That idea wasn't lost on James, either. Long a supporter of Popovich's developmental ideology, the 41-year-old rehashed his praise for San Antonio.

"You're going to learn the game the right way," James said. "You're going to play the game the right way. His talent is obviously spoken for, but he just seems like a good kid."

Feb 11, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) looks for a pass against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Since receiving a signed jersey from James in the tunnels of Crypto.com Arena after the Spurs bested the Lakers to advance to the Play-In Tournament Semifinals in December, Castle has acknowledged the praise he's been given.

That jersey now rests at Castle's house, not yet framed. But cherished.

"I looked up to him when I was younger," Castle said of James. "My confidence is always at a high, but to hear him say that boosted it a little bit more."

Castle has earned the respect of the teammates around him. A weekend in Los Angeles was enough to prove that his repuatation travels well.

"He's so versatile in what he's able to do," Fox said. "He's able to score the ball, able to get guys involved. That's what makes him such a good player. And he's still learning."

Still, Castle's greatest praise came from a foot above him.

"He's already up there as one of the best players in the league," Wembanyama said. "Thank God there's still room to improve. He can be crazy."

Before the start of their season, Harrison Barnes pulled his team aside.

The veteran forward had a bone to pick with San Antonio's tangible goal. It was Wembanyama who first said it aloud: The Spurs wanted the No. 6 seed in the West.

"Do we think that's a successful season?" Barnes asked his teammates, to which all of them replied it wasn't. Their perceived ceiling was born from there.

San Antonio opened the year with five straight wins — to Wembanyama's surprise, a franchise best — and followed it with four victories over the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder in two months. Playoff positioning stopped feeling theoretical.

"You look in our locker room," Fox began, "the only thing you probably think that's lacking is experience. You don't think the talent is lacking. If we can win a championship this year, obviously that's our goal. We would love to do it."

Fox says the Spurs are first focused on getting to 50 wins this season — a metric Popovich's Spurs used as the standard for a solid season. Securing home court advantage throughout the playoffs is the next rung of the ladder.

"Some might say we're a little ahead of schedule," the point guard admitted in Los Angeles, "but at the end of the day, we have to continue to grow."

Feb 1, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) and guard De'aaron Fox (4) celebrate with forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half against | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

A few different viewpoints exist within the Spurs' locker room. Some are with Fox in acknowledging their more-than-expected win total through the All-Star Break, but others don't feel that such a concept as "being ahead" exists. Bryant falls in the latter group.

"Every team has their own process," the rookie said. "I think this is well deserved. Everybody on our staff works their tail off night in and night out. I don't think we're ahead of schedule. I think we're going to just keep rolling. Obviously we're a very young team, but there's no reason we can't make the playoffs and push for a championship."

When asked about the matter, Castle admitted that challenges come with rising to the top of the West as quickly as San Antonio has.

"We have to grow up a lot faster than most guys our age," he said.

Like everything else, he doesn't let heightened expectations scare him.

"We have a lot of guys that don't shy away from moments," Castle said. "We don't shy away from that. I wouldn't say it's scary for us. We accept those challenges."

Castle has taken more a leadership role this season. Ushering Harper into his role as a ball-dominant point guard within the bounds of San Antonio's three-headed hydra in the backcourt made up a good portion of his early season responsibilities.

He's taken plenty from the rookie in return. Most of it comes from spending time with Harper between games as the self-proclaimed "Slash Bros."

"Being around his presence, he's helped me a lot," Harper said of Castle. "I hope I've helped him a lot. Going through this process with someone (like him), it's a great thing."

Jan 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Stephon Castle (5) react after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sitting at 38 wins with 28 games to play and the league's hottest streak, Castle knows where San Antonio can go, should it sustain the momentum it's built.

He couldn't tell you how many more 40-point triple-doubles he has in his arsenal, but he'd be among the first to point to blown coverages that stopped the Spurs from closing out close games. He'll fixate on a lack of perimeter defense and a cold shooting spell.

He won't let it take away from what the Spurs have accomplished thus far.

"I think we're really good," Castle said. "The games we lost, we know why we lost them. We gave a couple of them away, but ... we're still the No. 2 team in the West."

He continued: "We don't think there's a team that can beat us four times out of seven. We have the utmost confidence. We're just focused on us."

A pair of games against the Phoenix Suns this season epitomized San Antonio's tendency to play lazy. If Castle had his druthers, the Spurs would have escaped with two wins over whatever individual stats Castle put up that night. He'll have a chance to right that wrong in San Antonio's first game out of the All-Star Break at Moody Center.

Devin Booker will be watching carefully.

"I have a lot of respect for him," Booker said of Castle. "I've been watching San Antonio a lot. He plays both sides of the ball. He's dynamic, he's athletic and he's a competitor. I have a lot of respect for guys who play the game like him."

Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) beats the drum after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

In four years, Castle has no predictions for his personal trajectory. Not wanting to conform to any kind of mold, he's set no numerical goals. What he does know, however, is that only one ticket exists in which he returns to All-Star Weekend.

If an All-Star nod comes his way by then, he'll know he deserved it.

"I don't think I can be back here unless I do that," Castle joked.

One weekend in Los Angeles was all it took to prove Castle's formidable impact. Three former MVPs, including the league's all-time leading scorer, have given the 21-year-old their stamp of approval. Castle used to idolize these players.

Now on a star's trajectory, he's one step closer to joining them.

"I feel like I'm at a good point in my young career," Castle said. "I have a lot of room to grow; I'm excited about that. I'm excited to see the kind of player I could turn out to be."