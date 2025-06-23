Jeremy Sochan Calls Out Referees in Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals Game 7
The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off for Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, the most anticipated game the league has seen in years.
Unfortunately for the Pacers, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with an Achilles injury in the first quarter, and now Indiana has to rely on their backup point guard to step up: TJ McConnell.
McConnell has already been a hero for Indiana in the Finals, getting it done on both sides of the ball off the bench, but has very large shoes to fill while Haliburton is sidelined for the biggest game of their careers.
McConnell had a huge third quarter, dropping 12 points on 6-7 shooting from the field. However, San Antonio Spurs standout forward Jeremy Sochan does not think the officials are treating McConnell properly. Sochan went to social media during Game 7 to call out the officials.
Via Jeremy Sochan: "Can TJ get a foul???"
Many fans around the league commonly question the officials when the Thunder are playing, and that is certainly elevated when on the biggest stage. The Thunder have one of the more physical defenses in the NBA, and that, combined with a team that likes to draw fouls on offense, certainly stirs the pot.
Of course, Sochan is one of the few NBA players who will take to social media themselves to voice frustrations with the officials while watching a game, but many fans would be very likely to agree with him.