Key Celtics Player Listed on Injury Report vs Spurs
Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Boston Celtics are heading into a cross-conference road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
The Celtics are nearing the end of a six-game Western Conference road trip and are looking to continue their dominance. The Celtics are 4-0 so far on the trip and have won every game by at least 13 points.
The Spurs, on the other hand, are returning home from a three-game Eastern Conference road trip, in which they finished 1-2 and are now 31-41 on the season. Saturday's game against the Celtics will be a big one, but injuries are certainly putting a damper on what would be an exciting matchup.
San Antonio will be playing without stars Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, who are both done for the season, but the Celtics have a relatively clean injury report. While Boston will have guys like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown available, another key player is in jeopardy of missing Saturday's game.
The Celtics have listed star sixth man Payton Pritchard as questionable for Saturday's game due to left hip flexor tightness.
Pritchard has been incredible for the Celtics this season to lead their second unit. The 6-foot-1 guard is averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this season with efficient 46.6/41.3/83.8 shooting splits. Pritchard's season is certainly highlighted by a 43-point outburst with 10 made three-pointers.
Pritchard has only missed one game for Boston this season, as their second unit would take a huge hit if he is not good to go for Saturday's matchup in San Antonio. Of course, regardless, the Celtics have a serious talent advantage, but the Spurs are capable of pulling off the upset.