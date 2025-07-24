Lakers Predicted to Swap LeBron James for Ex-Warriors Champion in NBA Trade Proposal
The Los Angeles Lakers and future Hall of Fame forward LeBron James have been in an awkward position this offseason, with rumors swirling about his uncertain future with the franchise. Whether that means James could request a trade, leave in free agency next offseason, or retire altogether, his future in Los Angeles does not seem too bright.
With the possibility of a trade emerging, one potential destination stands out more than most: the San Antonio Spurs. Of course, the Spurs were hesitant to add 36-year-old Kevin Durant this summer, so why would they want to trade for 40-year-old LeBron James? However, James is a much cheaper asset to acquire and brings in unimaginable ticket and merchandise boosts.
Fox Sports recently proposed an interesting trade idea that sends James to the Spurs.
San Antonio Spurs receive: LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, 2028 first-round pick
In this deal, the Lakers land Vassell, a promising 24-year-old guard entering the second season of a five-year, $135 million contract, as well as veteran forward Harrison Barnes. Barnes, 33, helped take the Golden State Warriors to a championship in 2015, but has cemented himself as a reliable role player since then.
Of course, the Spurs would likely love to build a core group of LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and company for at least one season, especially if they do not have to sacrifice too much of their future to do so.
If the Spurs want to make the most of Wembanyama's third year in the NBA, this would be an intriguing move to make, but it is very unlikely that either franchise will go in this direction.