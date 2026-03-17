With Devin Vassell Out, Who Will Spurs Start Against Kings?

The Spurs say that Devin Vassell will miss tonight's game in Sacramento with a sore left ankle, so who will San Antonio start in his place?

Julian Champagnie filled in the last time that Vassell missed a couple of games, but he played so well that he's now a regular starter himself. The guy he replaced in the starting unit, Harrison Barnes, is getting back into the flow after missing five games with his own ankle issue. Barnes is the most experienced option, and stretches the floor for San Antonio on the wing.

Keldon Johnson is locked into his sixth man role, and hasn't started a single game this season or last season despite being a key piece for this Spurs team. Rookie Carter Bryant hasn't started a game yet, but Mitch Johnson has been calling his number a lot more lately as he grows.

The answer to who slots in as a starter may be informed by the other entries on the injury report for San Antonio. Dylan Harper and Luke Kornet both missed last night's win against the Clippers in Los Angeles, and both have been upgraded to questionable for this one.

If Kornet is available it might make sense to start Bryant, but if center depth is an issue tonight Johnson may prefer to keep Carter on the bench to give him some more run as a small-ball five. Johnson spoke a bit about his team's versatility earlier in the week.

"We have tried to create an identity and a style of play and a brand that can survive and be present regardless of who's on the court," Johnson said. "I think (Wembanyama and Kornet) probably get the most isolated attention in terms of that, but it's no different than Devin Vassell is on the court versus Julian Champagnie versus Keldon Johnson. I understand why the big guys sometimes get put in their own lane, but it is something that we try to do with them and with everybody else."

Victor Wembanyama appeared to twist his ankle in the win over the Clippers, but stayed in the game and bounced right back. He doesn't appear on the injury report after missing Thursday's contest against the Nuggets with a sore ankle.

The Spurs have their superstar centerpiece, a clear direction, and just secured win number 50 on the season. The Kings are the mirror image as a franchise at 18-51, though they have won four of their last five.

WHO:

Sacramento Kings (18-51, W2)

San Antonio Spurs (18-51, W2)

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 17 (Tipoff 9 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

HOW TO WATCH:

FanDuel Sports Network

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Devin Vassell (ankle soreness) - OUT

Dylan Harper (calf contusion) - QUESTIONABLE

Luke Kornet (knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE

SAC: