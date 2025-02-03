Latest Report on Potential De'Aaron Fox Trade to San Antonio Spurs
While Saturday's Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks blockbuster trade will certainly overshadow the NBA trade deadline, there are likely plenty of other big moves to come.
One of the biggest names on the trade market over the past two weeks has been Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox. As the Kings reportedly look to trade their franchise point guard, one particular suitor has emerged.
ESPN's Shams Charania recently reported that the San Antonio Spurs are Fox's "preferred destination" if he were to get traded ahead of the deadline, and talks between the two teams seem to be heating up.
On Sunday, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that he would be surprised if a Fox to San Antonio trade does not happen this week.
"Here's Sacramento, you have the De'Aaron Fox situation," Amick said. "At this point, I would be surprised if he doesn't get moved and I certainly would handicap the Spurs as that destination. I think that will likely get done."
Fox, 27, is averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season. The All-Star-caliber point guard would be a very interesting complement to Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.
It would not be necessary for the Spurs to go all-in right now, as they have years to build around their 21-year-old unicorn. But, they can capitalize on a generational talent like Wembanyama by pairing him with another star early in his career.
With the trade deadline on Thursday, the Spurs' season could get a lot more interesting very soon.