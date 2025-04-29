Latest Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade to New Team
No team in the NBA this season has underaccomplished like the Phoenix Suns did. All eyes were on the Suns to make a strong push for the playoffs this season, but instead, they couldn't even make the play-in tournament as a 10th seed.
With the colossal disappointment the Suns had, comes the fallout. Phoenix has the highest total player salary for the 2024-25 NBA season, and that's unacceptable. Many believe that as a result of this, the team will be looking to move Kevin Durant this offseason.
NBA insider Jake Fischer believes that the San Antonio Spurs could be a team to trade for Durant.
"Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul wanted either his guy Darius Garland last summer or he wanted to get De'Aaron Fox there, and he got Fox there," Fischer said. "What's next? People around the league are already starting to whisper about San Antonio potentially being a spot to bring former Texas Longhorn Kevin Durant this summer."
With the way the playoffs are shaping up, it seems like the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets would be the two teams to make the strongest chase for Durant. The Rockets are on the verge of a very disappointing first-round loss against the Golden State Warriors, despite being the second seed. If the team trades for Durant, they could very easily be over the hump.
With multiple teams having disappointing first rounds, there could be major shake ups during this NBA offseason that the San Antonio Spurs could take advantage of.
