Latest Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade to Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are expected to make some major changes this offseason, as they continue to be linked to superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade talks.
The Spurs are coming off an underwhelming 2024-25 season that was capped off by young star Victor Wembanyama being ruled out after the All-Star break with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
Now, Wembanyama is expected to fully recover in time for next season, and the Spurs could be looking to compete for a championship as early as 2026. With Kevin Durant expected to find a new home this summer, the Spurs have emerged as a top destination as they look to put another star next to Wembanyama.
A new report from Arizona Sports radio talk show host John Gambadoro reveals he heard Durant talk to a person very close to him about the Spurs as a trade destination.
"I do know somebody that has been with Kevin Durant recently, and Kevin Durant and this person talked about the Spurs," Gambadoro said. "...I don't want to say who, but again, somebody that KD knows and trusts that was talking to KD, he mentioned the Spurs."
Durant has been linked to San Antonio for a while now, and it would be full circle for him to be back in the Lone Star State after becoming a legend at the University of Texas.
The 36-year-old forward still has plenty of gas left in the tank, and with just one year left on his deal and a clear desire to get out of Phoenix, the Spurs could likely acquire him without giving him too many valuable assets.