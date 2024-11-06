Live Updates: San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets
The San Antonio Spurs (3-4) play the second leg in a short road trip on Wednesday as they'll take on the Houston Rockets (4-3) for the third time the season. The Spurs and Rockets split results in San Antonio almost two weeks ago, their third matchup comes in Houston as the franchises attempt to get their seasons off to good starts.
The Spurs enter Wednesday's game coming off a painful 113-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, but had won their previous two games over the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Rockets have won three of their last four and enter Wednesday fresh off defeating the New York Knicks 109-97.
Unfortunately for San Antonio, the Spurs will be without forward Jeremey Sochan after he fractured his thumb in Monday's contest with the Clippers.
Pregame
Inactives:
SAS: Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, Jeremy Sochan
HOU: Nate Williams, N'Faly Dante, Steven Adams