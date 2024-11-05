Final: Spurs Fall Short as Clippers Come-From-Behind to Notch 1st Home Win of Season
The San Antonio Spurs came out of the gate against the LA Clippers firing on all cylinders, but it wasn't enough to seure a third straight victory.
Victor Wembanyama led the way for San Antonio, notching 24 points, 12 rebounds, nine blocks and three each steals and assists. He looked impressive throughout, but shot inefficiently on the night as San Antonio fell to 3-4 on its season, 113-104.
Jeremy Sochan left the game in the first half and did not return, while Julian Champagnie hit five 3s and Chris Paul tallied a double-double — facilitating the offense from the jump. On LA's side of things, Norman Powell, Amir Coffey, James Harden and Ivica Zubac all finished with over 17 points in what became a well-rounded effort.
Next up for the Spurs is a trip to Houston for their third matchup of the season against the Rockets. Tipoff from that contest is set for 7 p.m. Central Wednesday.
Below is the live updates thread from Monday's contest:
FINAL: Spurs 104, Clippers 113
END Q4 | A few missed connections from Paul and Wembanyama held the Spurs to just five points in the final three minutes. Coffey connected from midrange and delivered a game-icing breakaway dunk as the Clippers did just enough to keep themselves out front. Spurs drop below .500 with a chance to get back to it on the road in Houston.
Spurs 104, Clippers 113
Q4 3:06 | James Harden missed a four-point conversion after being fouled behind the arc, but hit a midrange on the following possession to give the Clippers a double-digit lead that might have put the game just out of reach. Wembanyama is chasing a triple-double with blocks, but with just three minutes left to play, that might be more attainable than a third-straight victory for San Antonio.
Spurs 98, Clippers 107
Q4 5:15 | A 27-7 Clippers run that spanned over seven minutes has the Spurs down by eight points on the road. LA notched two more 3s and an And-1 from Zubac, while the Spurs' only points since losing the lead have been a pair of free throws. Paul is checked back in with five minutes remaining to try and close the gap.
Spurs 93, Clippers 102
Q4 7:25 | For the first time of the evening beyond the first quarter, the Clippers surged for a home lead as they search for their first win at Intuit Dome. Amir Coffey and Powell hit back-to-back 3s to erase San Antonio's cushion and give momentum back to LA. Wembanyama is up to eight blocks and three steals defensively, but the Spurs are going on over two minutes without points.
Spurs 91, Clippers 93
Third Quarter:
END Q3 | San Antonio effectively gave up its lead on the road, despite some highlight-reel plays from Wembanyama. Harden, Norman Powell and Zubac have combined for42 points as the Spurs are clinging to a four-point lead entering the final period. This game will likely come down to it.
Spurs 86, Clippers 82
Q3 8:08 | After missing his first five attempts from beyond the arc, Wembanyama hits his first 3 of the game to mark his 13th point. He's up to five blocks as well, completing three of the five categories needed for another five-by-five. Spurs lead has grown slighty for what seems like the first time since it shrunk in the the first place.
Spurs 69, Clippers 55
HALFTIME: Spurs 56, Clippers 48
END Q2 | LA continues to fire away, cutting the lead down to single digits at the half. Wembanyama has eight points and four blocks midway through the action, while Ivica Zubac already has a double-double secured. The game is still anyone's to take, with the second half next.
Spurs 56, Clippers 48
Q2 7:34 | After getting out to a huge lead in the first quarter, the Spurs are now faced with trying to hold on. LA has begun to find its groove and finds itself down by just 12 points. Kris Dunn is leading the way with seven points as San Antonio calls its second timeout of the game with Paul checking back in.
Spurs 42, Clippers 30
First Quarter:
END Q1 | Stephon Castle has looked solid so far, and the Spurs are firing on all cylinders. They're one make short of 50 percent from 3 and all nine players with game minutes have scored. On the other side, the Clippers are a combined 4-for-20 and look out of sorts on offense, especially. Spurs up big — their second largest lead after the first quarter in franchise history.
Spurs 40, Clippers 14
Q1 5:00 | Without Popovich, Chris Paul is taking matters into his own hands as the Spurs' veteran early on. Seven minutes into the quarter, Paul has seven points and four assists as he has the offense working efficiently.
Spurs 24, Clippers 10
Pregame:
- Spurs opt for the same starting lineup, still without Devin Vassell: Chris Paul, Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama.
- Gregg Popovich's absence was declared "indefinite" as Mitch Johnson will step as the interim coach once again.
