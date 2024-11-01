Inside The Spurs

Live Updates: Spurs Face Jazz Halloween Night

San Antonio Spurs try not to get spooked against Utah Jazz.

Scott Salomon

Oct 30, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) works to pass around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second quarter at Paycom Center.
Oct 30, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) works to pass around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Utah Jazz on Halloween Night at the Delta Center. The Spurs lost Wednesday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-93. The Spurs fell to 1-3 on the young season. The Jazz come in at 0-4 on the young season.

The Spurs look to get back in the win column Thursday night.

  • Q1 5:05 | Victor Wembanyama scores on a two-handed jam to give the Spurs a 15-11 lead. He had previously gotten stuffed by the rim on a right-handed slam.

SAS lead 15-11

  • Q1 7:48 | Jazz start on a 9-0 run before Victor Wembanyama strikes back two 3-point field goals. The Spurs then went on an 8-0 run to get back early. Kyle Filipowski scored five consecutive points.

UTAH leads 9-8

Pregame:

  • Spurs opt for the same starting lineup as their previous three games: Chris Paul, Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama.
  • For Utah, rookie Kyle Filipowski gets his first start for the Jazz as Lauri Markkanen is out with an injury. He starts with Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson, Cody Williams and Walker Kessler.

Scott Salomon
