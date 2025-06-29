Inside The Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs opted to use both of their lottery picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Was selecting Arizona's Carter Bryant with one them a reach, or a strong fit?

Jun 28, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs first round draft pick Carter Bryant answers questions during press conference at Victory Capital Performance Center.
NEW YORK — When San Antonio Spurs general manager Brian Wright saw Carter Bryant still available at pick No. 14, he knew what decision he had to make.

"A little suprising," Wright admitted following the 2025 NBA Draft.

San Antonio had eyes on Bryant heading into the the two-day festivities, and while it ultimately decided to move on from its lone second-round pick, No. 14 was reserved for Bryant.

Last season, the forward averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and one assist on 46 percent shooting from the field in 37 games played. Bryant brings immense athleticism and strong beyond-the-arc shooting to a team in need of a sharpshooting wing.

Carter Bryant stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 14th pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Carter Bryant stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 14th pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He also adds "another dimension" to a roster already featuring Victor Wembanyama; the rookie is looking forward to playing next to his new teammate.

"I'm going to just start out defensively," Bryant said of Wembanyama, "because that's what I love to do. I feel like I can just be ultra aggressive. Obviously, you've got to be smart, but just having the mental stability of knowing you kind of have a monster back there behind you that is going to deter everything from the front of the rim."

While Bryant joins Rutgers star Dylan Harper in the Spurs' 2025 draft class, the bigger question remains whether or not he was overvalued by San Antonio. If that is the case, what is the team's outlook as Year 3 of the Wembanyama era approaches?

Bryant certainly brings two-way prowess with him, but he has more to prove heading into his rookie season. Be sure to check out the latest episode of Locked On Spurs, hosted by KENS5 beat reporter Jeff Garcia with Spurs On SI's Matt Guzman.

