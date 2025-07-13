Mavericks Make Big Cooper Flagg Decision After Spurs Game
The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the biggest winners of the 2025 NBA offseason, solely from the draft. The Mavericks selected the consensus top prospect in the class, Cooper Flagg, and his Summer League debut was highly anticipated.
In his first NBA action against the Los Angeles Lakers, Flagg had 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals on 5-21 shooting, putting together a timid performance in his debut. However, he followed it up with a much stronger game. In his second look in the Summer League, Flagg posted 31 points and 4 rebounds on 10-21 shooting from the field in a loss against the San Antonio Spurs.
However, after just two Summer League games, the Mavericks have seen enough of their first overall pick. NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that the Mavericks are shutting down Cooper Flagg for the remainder of the Summer League, and ESPN's Tim MacMahon confirmed the report.
Flagg, 18, has been noted as one of the most complete prospects heading from college into the NBA, being an elite offensive talent and defensive force. While Flagg struggled offensively in his Summer League debut against the Lakers, he showed a much more complete game on Saturday against the Spurs.
After seeing a glimpse of what Flagg will be for them, there was no real reason for the Mavericks to keep him out there for the rest of the Summer League, and they will now wait until preseason to see more in-game action from him.