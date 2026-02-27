San Antonio Spurs Sign Mason Plumlee for Remainder of Season

The San Antonio Spurs say they are signing journeyman center Mason Plumlee for the remainder of the season.

The veteran big man initially signed a 10-day contract, which he spent traveling with the team and working his way back into playing shape after a December groin surgery. San Antonio could have given him one more 10-day, but clearly they've seen enough to want him around for the rest of the year.

"He's been a smart veteran player on a few different teams," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said after the initial signing. "He gives us some stability defensively, good screener, high IQ connector on offense, and just additional depth."

The move gives Johnson another experienced 7-footer on the depth chart, which could be important if Victor Wembanyama or Luke Kornet miss any time or play extended minutes together against oversized opponents. He's sure to be an asset to the coaching staff and his young teammates in the locker room and film sessions, especially as this team embarks on their first playoff run as a group.

Center insurance was near the top of San Antonio's list of needs at the trade deadline, but they didn't want to give up assets or commit to long-term salary to fill that hole. On the buyout market, they've found a perfect low-risk addition in Plumlee.

Plumlee has been playing high-level hoops for the better part of the last two decades, including four years at Duke and 12+ seasons in the NBA. He started this season in Charlotte before he was traded and bought out at the deadline. He'll turn 36 on March 5, making him the oldest player on San Antonio's roster.

It's unclear when exactly Plumlee will make his Spurs debut, but the Spurs have been ramping him up over the course of the initial 10-day contract and he looks to be in pretty good shape. San Antonio has two games left on the Rodeo Road Trip in New York and Philadelphia before returning to the friendly confines of the Frost Bank Center.

"In 874 career games (480 starts), the 12-year veteran holds career averages of 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21.6 minutes with Brooklyn, Portland, Denver, Detroit, Charlotte and the Los Angeles Clippers," the Spurs said in a press release on Friday.

Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced. ESPN's Shams Charania was first to report the new deal.

After making no moves at the trade deadline, the Spurs may not be done with the buyout market. San Antonio is reportedly interested in acquiring three-time All-Star and NBA Champion Khris Middleton of the 34-year-old decides he wants out of Dallas by the March 1 playoff eligibility deadline.