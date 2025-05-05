NBA Legend Sends Message to Tim Duncan After Latest Appearance
The San Antonio Spurs were able to celebrate a special moment in franchise history recently, as rookie guard Stephon Castle became the fourth player in Spurs history to win the prestigious Rookie of the Year honor. The fourth overall pick out of UConn, Castle made a major push for the award after injuries opened up opportunities for him.
To celebrate Castle, the organization brought together the other three Rookie of the Year winners to join him. In doing so, they took a picture of all four of them together, those being Castle as well as Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and Victor Wembanyama. Seeing the post, Duncan's former teammate took time to tease him in the replies.
"'Teeny Tiny Timmy' 😜," Spurs legend Manu Ginobili replied in reaction to the photo. While Wembanyama towering over everyone is no surprise, the photo makes the 6-foot-11 Duncan look small when standing next to everyone. Even though he does look taller than Castle, it doesn't seem by much with Castle's height listed at 6-foot-6.
Ginobili is listed as the same height as Castle, but the Spurs rookie has a long way to becoming as accomplished as the Argentine legend. A 2022 NBA Hall of Fame inductee, Ginobili won four rings with the Spurs, known for his crafty left hand.
Now with back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners on the roster, the Spurs will have high hopes going into next season with another lottery pick expected to join the team this upcoming draft. The Spurs will learn their exact position on May 12th, during the NBA Draft Lottery.
