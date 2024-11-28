Inside The Spurs

Spurs Injury Update: Jeremy Sochan 'Ahead of Schedule' in Ramp-Up Process

The San Antonio Spurs have been without Jeremy Sochan for 11 full games, going 7-4 in the process. Luckily for them, the Polish forward is likely to make his return in the coming weeks.

Nov 11, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs injured forward Jeremy Sochan (10) watches his team warm up before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — If it were up to him, Jeremy Sochan would suit up and play in Sacramento, Ca. against the Kings on Sunday evening.

Instead, the San Antonio Spurs forward is stuck on the bench "trusting the process" for at least a few more games as he continues to ramp-up for a return after fracturing his thumb a few weeks ago.

"I've been wanting to play since last week," Sochan said Wednesday ahead of the Spurs facing the Lakers. "But I've got to stay patient, follow protocol."

"It's tough, he added. "Mentally. Physically. Not playing games, but I think we've been playing great."

Sochan's injury happened during the first half of the Spurs' road test against the LA Clippers. Sochan was taken to the locker room and did not return.

"It gets boring a little bit," Sochan admitted. "But the most important thing is I'm being present ... it's been good."

Sporadic updates from the team about his recovery, to this point, have all been positive. With the injury localized in his thumb, Sochan was never restricted from running or lifting, which allowed him to stay in shape while his hand healed.

That alone was slightly frustrating, but part of the deal nonetheless.

"I laughed with my trainers," Sochan said. "I said it's kind of like a little second preseason. It's annoying, but it's getting there."

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) goes to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00).
Oct 31, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) goes to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first quarter at Delta Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

When Sochan returns — which Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson says will potentially be ahead of schedule — he'll look to pick up right where he left off.

On the season, he's averaged 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and three assists on 51 percent shooting from the field in what's certainly been a breakout year. Missing the last 12 games isn't likely to throw him off, though.

"It's a little setback," Sochan said. "But I have momentum ... I think it's going to be easier to get (back) into the rotation."

As for the exact date? That hasn't been decided. But it is imminent.

"Soon," Sochan promised. "I think days instead of months."

