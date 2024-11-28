READ: JJ Redick Comments on Victor Wembanyama's Shooting Ability
Earlier today, L.A. Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke to reporters on Wednesday ahead of the team's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
Redick spoke highly specifically of one player - Victor Wembanyama. More specifically, the Lakers skipper spoke about his development as a three point shooter, and how much those abilities are helping the San Antonio offense to evolve.
"“They do a really good job of giving him space to pop … it’s a tough matchup for anyone," said Redick. "I like the willingness to shoot at volume, that’s a strength of his."
Redick further explained the benefit that Wembanyama's shooting ability brings to the Spurs offense.
“Tapping into that I think is a really good thing for the Spurs,” said Redick.
That's high praise for Wembanyama coming from one of the NBA's best shooters in recent memory.
San Antonio plays Redick's Lakers tonight, and judging from Redick's comments, L.A. will be expecting Wembanyama and company to attempt to make an impact from beyond the arc. Wembanyama and the rest of the Spurs currently sit half a game behind the Lakers in the early Western Conference standings.
Before the matchup, L.A. enters on a three game losing skid, while San Antonio comes in riding a four game win streak. In the absence of head coach Gregg Popovich, Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and company have emerged as one of the best youthful rotations in the NBA.
The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs will broadcast on the Fanduel Sports Network.