New Details Surface On Spurs' Failed Trade To Land All-Star Forward
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the brightest young teams in the NBA this upcoming season, as they'll look to compete for a playoff spot in the loaded Western Conference and make their first appearance since 2019. With Victor Wembanyama leading the way, the team will look to young players like Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper to raise the floor of this roster.
Luckily, the Spurs will enter the 2025-26 season with an All-Star duo in Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, but a recent report from NBA insider Jake Fischer indicates the Spurs were in talks to acquire a former All-Star back in 2021 that would've been an ideal frontcourt partner next to Wembanyama.
A 2021 Trade That Almost Happened
During a recent livestream with Bleacher Report, NBA insider Jake Fischer was asked by a viewer if the Spurs could make a move for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, saying it would be a good move for San Antonio. That then prompted a response from Fischer to detail a trade that almost went down between the Spurs and the Chicago Bulls in 2021 free agency.
After three seasons with the Spurs, six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan was dealt to the Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal featuring two players and a handful of draft picks. The Spurs didn't really get much in return in hindsight, but Fischer revealed there were talks to swap DeRozan with Markkanen in a sign-and-trade swap.
Markkanen ended up being a part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, playing just one season before being a piece in the Donovan Mitchell acquisition in 2022. However, if the Bulls and Spurs worked out a deal to swap Markkanen and DeRozan, what would things look like for San Antonio?
Exploring Markkanen, Wembanyama Frontcourt
Ignoring all the potential changes that Markkanen's addition could've done to the roster construction, Wembanyama and Markkanen would easily become one of the best frontcourts in the NBA, especially on the offensive end. Both players can stretch the floor, as well as create for themselves with the ball in their hands.
Markkanen has converted on 38% of his three-pointers since joining Utah, and 45.1% on his attempts from the corner. Not only would the Spurs have countless ways to utilize them offensively, but Markkanen's shortcomings on defense would be masked by Wembanyama's elite rim protection.
Especially on this current Spurs team, Markkanen and Wembanyama's ability to stretch the floor would allow for Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox all to attack the rim freely, where they are all at their best offensively.
Could a Markkanen trade happen? Yes. But with Markkanen now starting his four-year, $195 million extension, his cap allocation could cause problems with upcoming extensions for San Antonio's young talent. Therefore, this duo seems like more of a what-if.