New Report Reveals '4 To 6' Teams Will Target Kevin Durant Amid Spurs Interest
The Phoenix Suns and NBA superstar Kevin Durant are seemingly nearing the end of their relationship, as the 36-year-old forward will likely be finding the fifth team of his decorated career this offseason.
Even in year 17, Durant was playing at an extremely high level. Through 62 appearances this season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game with 52.7/43.0/83.9 shooting splits. However, the Suns missed out on the postseason, and Durant wasted another precious year of his career.
The Suns have reportedly hired Jordan Ott as their new head coach, and now the spotlight is on Kevin Durant's future. ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Suns will work with Durant to find a deal before the NBA Draft, and that there are a handful of teams with significant interest.
"Conversations will now begin to pick up on a potential trade of Kevin Durant out of Phoenix over the next two to three weeks," Charania said. "Conversations will begin to heat up. I'm told the Suns will work with Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, on a trade home. There's expected to be a robust market for him: four to six teams seriously interested in Durant potentially ahead of the NBA Draft."
While those "four to six" teams interested in Durant are still anonymous, the San Antonio Spurs are undoubtedly one of them. The Spurs have been linked to Durant since trade rumors started swirling, and now that it is close to reality, San Antonio is certainly the front-runner.
If San Antonio can build a core group of Durant, Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and potentially Dylan Harper with the second overall pick, they would immediately become championship contenders while keeping their window for the future wide open.