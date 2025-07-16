New Update on Chris Paul's Future After Bradley Beal Decision
The Phoenix Suns and three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal have reportedly agreed to a contract buyout, and his decision could impact the entire Western Conference. Of course, it is no surprise that Beal is leaving the Suns after a couple of years of turmoil, but he is reportedly signing with the LA Clippers once he clears waivers, which is a huge decision.
Via Shams Charania: "BREAKING: Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN."
Beal joining forces with Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, head coach Ty Lue, and an incredible supporting cast is a great move that helps LA's championship chase, but the LA franchise might still have work to do.
There have been talks about San Antonio Spurs free agent point guard Chris Paul mulling over his options, but the Clippers remain the top destination for him, especially after signing Beal.
Via Brett Siegel: "Beal will be getting the remainder of the Clippers’ MLE and will hit free agency next summer with his player option to try and recover his losses from the buyout in Phoenix.
Chris Paul is expected to also follow Beal and sign with the Clippers, league sources told @ClutchPoints."
Paul, 40, is a 12-time NBA All-Star and one of the best playmakers in league history, so joining forces with a talented group of veterans in LA is likely the best move for him. Paul spent this past season being the veteran in San Antonio with no real chance to compete, so if the 2025-26 season is his last, having a Clippers reunion makes sense.