SAN ANTONIO — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander couldn't help but feel spurned.

After leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to the playoffs for the first time in four years, his reward was a spot on the couch watching Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, fresh off a 22-win season, face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Christmas.

"Disappointed for sure," he said. "I'd love to play on Christmas Day, and I think we're that caliber of a team. The NBA makes their decisions. You can't slight them for it."

Wembanyama, who wound up in over his head in a bigger arena than expected, mustered an impressive individual showing that morning, but his 42 points weren't enough to secure a holiday win. His team remembers it well.

"We all had not the greatest experience losing at the Garden last year," Harrison Barnes ahead of Thursday's contest. "That was unfortunate."

A season after Oklahoma City won its first title in franchise history, a spot on the NBA's Christmas Day slate came with it. The Spurs were the lucky opponents, adding another chapter to a "budding rivalry" the league is keen on promoting.

San Antonio sees it as another chance to learn by exeuction.

"It prepares you," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of facing the Thunder three times in 12 days. "Doesn't always mean you'll get the result you want, but you need to be prepared and ready to be consistent throughout a long game."

Dec 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) talks with head coach Mitch Johnson during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In the two teams' first meeting, the Spurs managed to come back from a 16-point deficit to keep their NBA Cup hopes alive. Devin Vassell became the third entry of what's since turned into a seven-game streak of different leading scorers.

Round 2 heavily favored the home team. Keldon Johnson's big night helped the Spurs secure a 20-point blowout victory over the Thunder on Tuesday; Mitch Johnson's squad now makes up half of Oklahoma City's season losses.

The Spurs know better than to be content with that. In Round 3, the coach is almost expecting to face adversity on the road in a high-stakes matchup.

"I don't see how there's a negative," Mitch Johnson said. "Even a learning experience, a moment of vulnerability or a punch in the mouth can be good for the greater good."

Christmas Day isn't lost on San Antonio. Balancing the holidays with a contest typically carrying early postseason implications can be hard to manage, especially on the road, but the added visibility keeps each player grounded.

"As as basketball player, to be able to play on Christmas Day is special," Harrison Barnes said. "Growing up as a kid, watching those games on TV, that was a great opportunity. It's just an honor and a privilege to be able to do that."

"I'm excited to see what it brings," Keldon Johnson added, "and I'm ready to compete. Go out there with my teammates and have fun."

Mitch Johnson joined the greats in excitement and emotion.

"You hear even LeBron (James) talking about watching those games," he said. "That's what this league is about. We are in the business of entertainment. And hopefully people are going to be able to see some good basketball."

Dec 23, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Spurs and Thunder occupy the second game of the Christmas Day slate. No longer will Gilgeous-Alexander feel spurned at the noninclusion of his Thunder.

He has something else on his mind.

"Playing on Christmas Day is a dream come true," he prefaced. "Can't wait to experience that, and against a really good basketball who just beat the s*** out of us. It'll be fun."

San Antonio is riding a seven-game win streak heading into its third meeting with the Thunder. A win would secure it the regular-season, head-to-head tiebreaker and inch it one spot closer to the Western Conference's top seed.

Full Injury Report for #Spurs at Thunder (NBA Christmas):



SAS:

David Jones Garcia (two-way) - OUT

Harrison Ingram (two-way) - OUT

Stanley Umude (two-way) - OUT



OKC:

Ousmane Dieng (calf) - OUT

Ajay Mitchell (concussion) - OUT

Jaylin Williams (heel) - OUT

Thomas Sorber (ACL) -… — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) December 24, 2025

A loss, meanwhile, could be a needed wake-up call. The Spurs are prepared either way.

"When you're learning a lot about yourself, or your team," Mitch Jonson said, "to be in situations and opportunities against the best — they are the champs ... it's a heckuva opportunity. You better be ready to go."

Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder from Paycom Center is set for 1:30 p.m. Central.

“They (Thunder) are going to be locked in," Wembanyama said, "like more than any time before probably. But we’ll be there, too."