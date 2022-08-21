Skip to main content

LOOK: Manu Ginobili with New Spurs Signee Alize Johnson

Johnson and the Spurs agreed to a contract on Tuesday.

Manu Ginobili is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 10. But he's still making time for the San Antonio Spurs, including the team's newest signee, Alize Johnson. 

Johnson and the Spurs agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract on Tuesday, a deal that further reports from San Antonio Express-News indicated would a non-guaranteed training camp deal.

Ginobili and Johnson were seen together in Spurs just a few days after the deal was announced. 

Screen Shot 2022-08-21 at 12.17.44 PM

Johnson was drafted 50th overall in 2018 by the Indiana Pacers after a successful career at mid-major Missouri State. After just one start and 31 appearances with the Pacers, he's become a journeyman role player that's had stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, and most recently, New Orleans Pelicans.

He's career averages stand at 2.5 points, three rebounds, and 48 percent shooting as the season draws closer.

Clearly, his best stint was with the Nets in 2021, where he recorded a 20-20 game in April of that year. Against the Pacers, Johnson scored 20 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in a Brooklyn win. At the time, it was the first 20-20 game in the NBA since Nov. 2018 and just the third in Nets history.

Ginobili joins a 2022 Hall of Fame class that is highlighted by former NBA player Tim Hardaway, former WNBA player Swin Cash, longtime coach George Karl, and current West Virginia Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins. 

The class will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Sept. 10.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Alize Johnson
News

LOOK: Manu Ginobili with New Spurs Signee Alize Johnson

By Zach Dimmitt
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
News

Spurs Factor Into LeBron James' Decision to Sign Lakers Deal?

By Grant Afseth
isaiah roby
News

'Dream Come True': Isaiah Roby Always Saw Himself with Spurs

By Zach Dimmitt
Snip20220819_124
News

Spurs' Schedule Among Hardest in NBA

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs
News

Spurs Daily: Full NBA Schedule; Historically Low Win Total Coming?

By Grant Afseth
pop pels 2
News

Spurs Predicted to Have Fewest Wins in Franchise History this Season

By Zach Dimmitt
josh primo
News

LOOK: Full Breakdown of Spurs 2022-23 NBA Schedule

By Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
News

Jeremy Sochan Skips EuroBasket to Focus on Spurs' Season

By Grant Afseth
keldon johnson 1111
News

Spurs Schedule Released: 10 Games to Watch

By Zach Dimmitt