LOOK: Manu Ginobili with New Spurs Signee Alize Johnson

Manu Ginobili is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 10. But he's still making time for the San Antonio Spurs, including the team's newest signee, Alize Johnson.

Johnson and the Spurs agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract on Tuesday, a deal that further reports from San Antonio Express-News indicated would a non-guaranteed training camp deal.

Ginobili and Johnson were seen together in Spurs just a few days after the deal was announced.

Johnson was drafted 50th overall in 2018 by the Indiana Pacers after a successful career at mid-major Missouri State. After just one start and 31 appearances with the Pacers, he's become a journeyman role player that's had stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, and most recently, New Orleans Pelicans.

He's career averages stand at 2.5 points, three rebounds, and 48 percent shooting as the season draws closer.

Clearly, his best stint was with the Nets in 2021, where he recorded a 20-20 game in April of that year. Against the Pacers, Johnson scored 20 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in a Brooklyn win. At the time, it was the first 20-20 game in the NBA since Nov. 2018 and just the third in Nets history.

Ginobili joins a 2022 Hall of Fame class that is highlighted by former NBA player Tim Hardaway, former WNBA player Swin Cash, longtime coach George Karl, and current West Virginia Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins.

The class will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Sept. 10.

