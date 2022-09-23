Skip to main content

Austin Spurs Name Brent Barry General Manager

Brent Barry won two titles with the San Antonio Spurs during his NBA career. Now, he'll continue to play a pivotal role with team's G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

The Austin Spurs, the San Antonio Spurs' G League affiliate, have named former NBA player Brent Barry general manager, per an announcement Friday from Austin. 

Barry has been with San Antonio's front office since 2018 and will continue to serve as Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Spurs while taking on his new G League role. 

Barry played five seasons in San Antonio, winning two titles with the team in 2005 and 2007. He's still ninth all-time in Spurs franchise history in 3-point percentage (40 percent) and is third in effective field-goal percentage (58 percent). 

After being drafted by the Denver Nuggets at No. 15 overall in 1995, he was traded on draft night to the Los Angeles Clippers. He then had stints with the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Seattle Supersonics before arriving in San Antonio. 

Barry ended his career by playing one season with the Houston Rockets before retiring. 

For a team like the Spurs that normalized the usage of the G League for development of future talent, Barry now plays a pivotal role in San Antonio's future as a franchise. Austin is fixing to be the home of San Antonio's three first-round rookies, as Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley are all likely to see ample playing time there before getting bigger minutes under coach Gregg Popovich.

The Austin Spurs begin the G League season on Friday, Nov. 4 against the Texas Legends. 

