Should Spurs Consider NBA Draft Night Trade for Knicks' Cam Reddish?

Ahead of the NBA Draft Thursday night in Brooklyn, the San Antonio Spurs have their highest draft pick since selecting Tim Duncan first overall in 1997, but drafting at No. 9 might be considered "No Man's Land" based on this year's draft pool.

It's certainly a talented class of players, but the Spurs might not feel holding still at that spot is their best option.

Ask Spurs fans, and they'll tell you the consensus is that the team should select a big man. Yet, general manager Brian Wright's comments following last year's draft tell a different story about the front office's potential approach.

"Best player available, best potential long-term ceiling," Wright said. "Some key targets we want to hit, versatility and shooting."

Instead of worrying about uncertain production from a draft pick, should the Spurs move down in the draft Thursday? SNY.tv and NBA Analysis Network both reported Tuesday that the New York Knicks, who currently hold the No. 11 pick in the draft, are looking to deal forward Cam Reddish in hopes of moving up in the draft. He seems to check all of the boxes that Wright listed if the Spurs want to make a run at him.

There are, of course, some logical issues that get in the way of a Reddish trade to San Antonio making sense. The Knicks have reportedly been attempting to move up to as high as the No. 4 pick with the Sacramento Kings or the fifth pick with the Detroit Pistons. Moving up just two picks to the Spurs spot at No. 9 might not sound intriguing enough.

It could take a Spurs deal involving the ninth and 20th overall picks along with a veteran shooter like Josh Richardson or Doug McDermott to get the 11th pick and Reddish to San Antonio.

Some might say this isn't enough for New York to deal the young forward despite his inability to find consistent minutes in coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation. Before a March shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of the year, the Knicks never saw the value they expect when shipping Kevin Knox and a 2022 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for him, as Reddish never played more than 23 minutes in a game and scored in double figures just twice in just 11 games with New York.

However, Reddish's offensive skillset, untapped defensive potential, and youth should have Wright and the Spurs on the line to see what it takes to land him.

Let's take a look at the positives in adding Reddish, who has averaged 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals on 38.7 percent shooting since being the No. 10 overall pick out of Duke in 2019.

Reddish would give the Spurs another shooter with length that can develop nicely as a third, or ideally, secondary scoring option down the line. He wouldn't be taking any minutes from the fast-developing Devin Vassell, but Reddish is still just 22 years old as he enters his fourth year in the league. Writing him off as a "bust" with no real NBA role in front of him would be foolish.

He's got an elite face-up game and is comfortable in that regard, though he's best as a shooter in dribble handoffs or as a catch-and-shoot threat. This would be a nice addition to an offense led by Dejounte Murray, whose playmaking is only going to improve after averaging an impressive 9.2 assists last season.

Reddish is nothing if not a confident and effortless shooter. Just a few looks at him on film and the deep range and smooth release will jump off the screen. He's already proved he can score at all three levels, though the consistency will need to grow.

But most importantly? He's got all the physical tools necessary to become a reliable or even high-quality defender. Impressive size at 6-8, 217 pounds, and a 7-1 wingspan combined with his natural athleticism sounds like the makings of a solid defender at worst. The question comes down to his motor and overall effort.

But what about the negatives?

For starters, Reddish is set to be a restricted free agent next offseason. In the scenario he does well with the Spurs and draws interest from other teams, San Antonio would have to match any deal offered to the forward in order to retain him. It's a price tag that could be too high for the Spurs' liking depending on his potential performance, making a trade for Reddish on draft night seems pointless in hindsight a year from now.

Regardless, Reddish's inefficiency has its own level of concern. He's a career 32.5 percent 3-point shooter, which averages out to about 1.4 makes for every 4.2 attempts from deep. Efficiency is of little concern for a 22-year-old, but it's worth monitoring.

As mentioned above, his defensive potential is there, but it definitely isn't a strength of his as of now. Reddish's discipline on that end is the biggest issue, as he often takes poor angles on routine closeouts and has footwork that is average at best. Again, this is something that can easily be developed under the right system.

Depending on who San Antonio would package in a potential trade, Reddish could find himself competing for playing time with Vassell and Keldon Johnson, a battle he wouldn't easily win given the play of those guys in 2021.

It could be all just trade talk on draft night, but the idea of Reddish joining the Spurs is an intriguing one that the front office shouldn't ignore.

