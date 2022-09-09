LOOK: Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili Gets New Jersey Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

He's already had his No. 20 jersey retired. But ahead of his induction, he's been awarded a new jersey with a different number.

Ginobili, a two-time All Star, two-time All-NBA selection, 2007-08 Sixth Man of the Year, Olympic gold medalist, and four-time NBA Champion, played all 16 of his NBA seasons with the Spurs.

He averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 1,057 career regular-season games. Ginobili played 218 career postseason games, posting averages of 14 points, four rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals on 43 percent shooting from the floor.

Ginobili is fifth all-time in franchise history in points (14,043) and rebounds (3,697) and fourth in assists (4,001). He's also the Spurs' all-time leader in 3-point makes (1,495) and steals (1,392).

Ginobili joins a 2022 Hall of Fame class that is highlighted by former NBA player Tim Hardaway, former WNBA player Swin Cash, longtime coach George Karl, and current West Virginia Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins.

He will be presented by a fellow Spurs legend, as Tim Duncan will be there by his side.

The class will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

