'Immense Love': Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili Thanks Fans Before Hall of Fame Enshrinement

Ginobili will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame Saturday.

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili is just days away from entering the National Basketball Hall of Fame. But before he is enshrined forever in Springfield, he addressed his fans on Instagram.

Ginobili was drafted by the Spurs in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft, but was stashed overseas until 2002 when he joined the team in San Antonio as a bullish guard off the bench. It took him a little while to get acclimated to the NBA game, but once he did, he helped stretch San Antonio's championship window.

In his rookie year, San Antonio won its second title and would go on to win two more in his first five NBA seasons.

Ginobili became an All-Star for the first time in 2005 and was regarded as one of the league's best bench players. In 2008, Ginobili was named the Sixth Man of the Year. While it was the only time he won the award in his career, he was constantly in consideration for the honor throughout his time in San Antonio.While injuries and a lockout limited him to just 34 appearances in the 2011-12 season, he returned the following season and helped lead the Spurs to another Finals run, the fourth of his career. While the team eventually lost to the Miami Heat in seven games, the Spurs bounced back the following year to win Ginobili's fourth NBA championship.View this post on Instagram

Throughout nearly two decades, Ginobili was one of the league's consummate professionals, and he did it all in San Antonio.

Ginobili will be officially enshrined into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday at 6 p.m. on NBA TV.

