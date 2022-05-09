Former Spurs Assistant Mike Brown Hired as Kings Head Coach

The Sacramento Kings have named Golden State Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown as the franchise's new coach, according to ESPN.

Brown, 52, has coached in the NBA as an assistant and head coach for 25 years. His coaching career began in 1997 with the Washington Wizards.

After two seasons, Brown was hired by Gregg Popovich to be part of the San Antonio Spurs staff and was employed in San Antonio from 2000-03. Brown won his first championship as a coach with the Spurs in 2003.

After a brief stint with the Indiana Pacers as an assistant, Brown got his first head coaching gig in 2005 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After making it to the 2007 NBA Finals and losing to the Spurs, Brown stayed on until 2010 when he was fired after five seasons at the helm.

He got another chance to coach with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011, but was fired after one season. Cleveland hired him again in 2013, but only lasted one season again.

Since 2016, Brown has been the associate head coach with the Warriors and has experienced a lot of success. He won two championships with the organization in 2017 and 2018 and has potential to win another ring this season with the Warriors in the middle of a playoff run.

Brown is expected to remain with the Warriors until the end of their season.

With Brown coaching the Kings, there are only two head coaching vacancies open with the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.