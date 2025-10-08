San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs will be shorthanded in their first preseason action against another NBA team Wednesday night, but their injury list is shrinking.
Facing the Guangzhou Loong Lions Monday evening, the Spurs went without De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Jordan McLaughlin, and Kelly Olynyk.
Wembanyama suited up in his first official action since NBA All-Star Weekend, notching nine points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in 16 minutes. Now Devin Vassell, who was a healthy scratch in Game 1, is AVAILABLE to join the party against the Miami Heat.
"It feels great,” Vassell said. “It's a different energy here. A lot of expectations. Just ready for all the guys to be healthy, but I'm ready to get this thing going."
Spurs at Heat: Final Injury Report
Olynyk, who is still recovering from an offseason heel surgery, is OUT for San Antonio's matchup with Miami.
De'Aaron Fox, who is working through a hamstring injury that's expected to keep him sidelined past the Spurs' regular season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22; Stephon Castle, who sustained a bruised knee during the team's Silver & Black scrimmage last week; and Dylan Harper, who is still ramping up from a partially torn ligament in his left thumb, are also OUT.
Castle received a positive prognosis from Mitch Johnson, however.
"He's feeling better, which is positive," the Spurs' coach said. "We'll just kind of see how the thing continues to heal and get better. But I don't think it's anything long-term. Just got to get him right."
Jeremy Sochan is managing a left calf injury sustained over the offseason, as well. Johnson says the forward is back on the court and "improving," but Sochan didn't suit up for the team's scrimmage nor its game against the Loong Lions. He's expected to sit out of Wednesday's contest.
Jordan McLaughlin, who also sat out both of the aforementioned games, has no further injury designation. Regarding all players, Johnson continued to preach a conservative approach for recovery.
"We're missing a few, but we've competed and we've asked a lot of them physically in this first week of camp," the coach said. "And so bumps and bruises come with that."
“We'd rather be too long than too short,” he added.
Tipoff from Kaseya Center between the Miami Heat (0-2) and San Antonio Spurs (1-0) is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.