Does Victor Wembanyama Have Case for Most Improved Player Award in 2025?
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama's Rookie of the Year-winning campaign left any question marks circulating around his name resolved rather quickly.
The 20-year-old met — and debatably, exceeded — the already immense expectations placed on him ahead of his first season in the NBA. With averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a whopping 3.6 blocks per game, he already staked his claim as one of the faces of the league for the foreseeable future.
So, how does Wembanyama top an already impressive rookie year?
Last season should be the baseline for the center moving forward. Although such a statline would be the pinnacle for most players that come through the NBA, Wembanyama is expected to only embark on an upward trajectory from here. The next step is receiving his first All-Star selection, though he may also be in the running for a different award.
No, not MVP or DPOY, but MIP — the NBA's Most Improved Player.
At first glance, this seems like a stretch. Just seven second-year players have won the award since it was established in the 1985-86 season — the last recipient being Monta Ellis in 2007. It typically isn't viewed as an award reasonable to hand out to sophomores because a jump in a player's second year is usually the expectation.
Last season, it was Tyrese Maxey who brought home the award, which came after his fourth year with the Philadelphia 76ers. He jumped from 20.3 points per game to 25.9, along with earning his first All-Star selection. While the guard had already cemented himself as an impactful player, that sort of jump took him to new heights.
It can be said with fair confidence that Wembanyama will take a leap in Year 2. He proved that he was a generational talent with the Spurs, so if he were to increase his stat totals the same way Maxey did, it wouldn't exactly be a surprise. Simply, he may just not be in the market for that type of recognition.
There is still one way Wembanyama could be named the Most Improved Player, though:
He'd have to make an improvement significant enough for the league to forcibly hand it to him.
Although Ja Morant's MIP win in 2022 came after his second year, there's potential for Wembanyama's path if he can muster up a similar stat increase. The Memphis Grizzlies guard improved from 19.1 points per game to 27.4, and that's a similar level of progression that San Antonio's franchise player will need to make to have any case at all.
It's not entirely impossible for Wembanyama to accomplish that. Going from 21.4 points per game to 29.7 in a matter of one year is highly unlikely, but if anyone were to pull of such a feat, it's probably "The Extraterrestrial."
It'd be a historic milestone for Wembanyama to reach. Not only would he be a favorite to bring home the MIP, but likely the coveted MVP. And if he can lead the Spurs to a much-improved season that finds them in the playoff hunt, it only makes his case stronger.
Besides, Wembanyama has already placed it upon himself to have a much better season.
"I am young," Wembanyama said midway through last season. "I'm getting better every day, and I think we could say that for every month to the next one. The good thing is my margin of progression is that I don’t even know how big it is.
"I can get so much better."
Realistically, all this isn't going to pan out. Wembanyama could make an MVP-level jump, but even with that, players further into their careers could have just as significant improvements. The NBA has been hesitant over the last decade to give the MIP Award to a second-year player, and that's unlikely to change this season.
There's no question Wembanyama will make further enhancements to his game, it just isn't going to result in heavy MIP consideration.
At least, that's what history says.