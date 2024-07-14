'She's Done Everything For Me': Behind Tre Jones' Mission of Advocacy in Mom's Honor
A smile creeped onto Cam Reddish's face as he heard his name echo inside Barclays Center.
Beneath it, a gold chain, tucked underneath his aptly gold, flower-patterned suit, hung nicely. His jacket accentuated his otherwise-black monochromatic outfit, and his expression did likewise for his entire appearance.
As the wing made his way from the main floor to the ramp on the right side of the stage where he received his first Atlanta Hawks gear as the 10th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, he adjusted his new cap, shook hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and posed for a photo.
After that, he posed again — this time by himself — holding his jacket from either end as he revealed the designs inside of it. Some were tributes to his family; others his upbringing.
But nestled on the right side of his suit lining was something even more special.
"MAMA JONES," it read, with a pink ribbon in the center of the phrase.
It was a tribute to Debbie Jones. His Duke teammate Tre's mom, who in January of 2019, was diagnosed with breast cancer.
"Me and Tre became really close throughout the season," Reddish said. "His mom had been battling breast cancer. Seeing him go through it all and continuing to be strong, that inspired me to continue pushing. ... So, I chose to honor her."
That night, Reddish was nervous. He wasn't sure where he was going to end up or how the rest of his NBA career was set to go after just one season with the Blue Devils. That was unknown.
"Anything can happen," he said a few days prior. "I have a bunch of butterflies."
It made sense. Perhaps the nerves he had before being the draft were the main reason for the numerous designs he hand-picked for his suit. That customization was something he could control.
For Tre, his mom's cancer diagnosis was the opposite.
There were quite a few unknowns for him. Reddish — like many others — was there to help him cope throughout Debbie's fight with cancer, but with still another year left at Duke, Tre was going to have to continue dealing with it without his teammate at the locker next door. And there was a long way to go.
Unsurprisingly, he was a little nervous about draft night, too.
Before there was Hall-of-Fame coach Gregg Popovich, there was Debbie Jones.
Sports were a family affair for the Jones', especially with Tre having two older brothers. Tyus, his other now-NBA sibling, had four years on him while Jadee, his eldest sibling, had 14. As such, he experienced sports from a competitive standpoint vicariously until he was old enough to play himself.
When he did, Debbie was "Coach."
“She taught me how to be competitive," Tre told Spurs On SI. "But also how to still have fun.”
The young point guard utilized both often. Beyond just basketball, Tre found himself competing in just about any sport he could play. He ran track, played football and even tried his hand at baseball — all things that his older brothers did — and just like them, Debbie was his coach for all of it.
Their bond didn't start there, but that's certainly where it grew exponentially.
“I feel so fortunate to be able to say that I coached my kids,” Debbie told Spurs On SI. “You get to spend a ton of time with them, have great conversations and help them attain their goals.”
Learning fundamentals was certainly in the agenda when it came to practices and training for all three of Debbie's sons, but the thing Debbie herself enjoyed most about the experience was deeper than that. She got to teach her sons some of the intangibles as well.
"There's a ton of commitment, dedication and hard work," Debbie said of playing competitive sports. "All of those things. It's just really doing (things) as a team ... he didn't do it alone."
As Tre got older, it became clear where his passion lay. Baseball, track and football began falling to the wayside as basketball took a more prominent role in his young athletic career. Once again, he was like his older brothers.
“His passion was definitely basketball,” Debbie said of the young Tre. “As he got older, he started eliminating those other sports … and it just got more and more serious, the older he got. He got to realize (his) goals at an early age because he got to see his brothers do it. That helped.”
"Always being able to be around them in the gym and be a part of that (scene)," she added. "he knew at a young age what he wanted to do."
Tre had already been playing AAU, but he continued doing so into his high school days at Apple Valley High School in his hometown of Apple Valley, Minnesota. From there, he emerged as a standout five-star recruit and made his way to Duke in 2018 to play where Tyus played.
He was a blue-chip recruit headed to the Blue Devils.
"Today isn't about me," Tre said in his commitment video to Duke. "It's about my family. It's about my friends, my teammates (and) my coaches. I couldn't have done it alone. ... My tomorrow starts at Duke University."
Tre was highly-touted and brought with him high expectations, but as he put it, his time with the Blue Devils wasn't going to be just about him.
It was merely the beginning of what was to be a long journey ahead.
Reddish was there when Tre first heard the news.
Following a game in which Tre had suited up for the Blue Devils, Debbie asked him to visit her hotel room. There, she had planned to inform him of the diagnosis she'd received.
If she had it her way, however, she probably wouldn't have.
"I just wanted to handle it by myself," she said. "I just wanted to do it all; handle it all, and get to the other side, but my doctor was like 'No, no. You're not doing that.'"
After being convinced that it would be better to let her family in, Debbie told Jadee and Tyus before telling Tre. He was the last to know, but far from the least concerned. In fact, there was one major obstacle that he was facing that made things more difficult:
He was still at Duke.
“It was tough,” Tre admitted. “Being away at college and not being by her side for that definitely hurt.”
Despite the physical distance that separated Debbie and Tre, the point guard did all he could to be there for her when he could be during his freshman season. And while it was clearly not news he'd hoped to hear, he did his best to stay strong on his mom's behalf. That was paramount.
“It was a group effort,” Tre said. “We were always just trying to make sure we were doing our best handling things so we could help my mom as much as we could.”
But as much as Tre wanted to be there for Debbie, he was assured in her battle that she would make it to the other end — the happy end — on the same night he was given the news, as Debbie would have it no other way.
"It was really about just making a plan," Debbie said. "Making sure I had all of the tests done and all of the information available before I broke the news. That way, when I (did), it wasn't just 'Oh, I have breast cancer.' It was 'This is what the diagnosis is, this is what the plan is and this is what we're going to do to get to the other side.'"
As the Jones' worked to navigate Debbie's diagnosis, they attempted to keep things as normal as they could. Naturally, that wasn't always attainable, but they made do. And why?
Two reasons: Debbie wanted Tre — and her other two sons — to still be able to achive the goals they had set for themselves. She encouraged them to still seek out success in their basketball careers or other endeavors they had their minds set on.
The other reason was that things actually did feel similar at times.
"Luckily, I was able to continue to travel," Debbie said. "My lab levels were really good. My doctor cleared me to travel all the time, so I didn't miss anything. I feel like that really helped."
When Debbie traveled to games, she was able to keep her mind off of the tough battle she was facing. It never quite went away, but being able to maintain her job as a paralegal — albeit with fewer weekly hours — and still watch Tre made the process easier.
"It didn't only help me to be able to continue to do the things that I love to do, (but) it also helped him to know that I was still able to be present," Debbie said. "I could be there to support him as much as he was supporting me."
Tre, as Debbie noted, also helped her by simply carrying himself positively in those moments.
"You never know how strong you are until you're faced with that," Debbie said. "His strength in handling everything was really so satisfying for me because you can let those things overwhelm you ... but his strength, for me, was was a big thing."
As strong as he presented, it wasn't easy for the 19-year-old Tre. There were times when he leaned on teammates like Reddish, but others where he simply wanted to be alone.
That's where basketball came back into the picture.
"I could go in the gym and just lock myself in there,” Tre said. “I would try to get my mind off of things as much as possible, just knowing that they would be okay in the long run."
Reddish left Duke after the 2019 NBA Draft in June, with still a few months left in Debbie's treatment. From then, Tre continued to be there as best he could for his mom through the offseason and into the start of the 2019-20 basketball season in the fall.
“We all saw her go through the battle and were there with her,” Tre said. “We tried to keep her spirits up and her energy high … we were there to help her go through that battle.”
Finally, in October of 2019, the battle was won. Debbie entered remission, cancer-free and successful in her 10-month battle with one of the deadliest diseases in the nation. She had remained present through it all and delivered on her pledge to come out on "the other side."
There was certainly reason to celebrate that night.
"There were tears of joy, obviously," Debbie said of the moment she told Tre and the rest of her family about her clean bill of health. "Just to know that you've embraced the struggles — It's satisfying. ... Making it to the other side of something like cancer is nothing but a blessing."
For Tre, watching his mom emerge from her fight even stronger than before was inspiring. It showed the strength that she possessed, but also wasn't close to the only time she showed it. His mom beating cancer was just another way she was herself.
Debbie was tough, confident and ever-loving.
“The toughness that she shows in sports and in life,” Tre began. “just everything. Her whole outlook on everything has really shaped who I am.”
It didn't take long for Tre to show that care and admiration he felt for his mom.
In fact, he did so on a picturesque night.
Club Nouveau's "Lean On Me" played over the loud speakers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 18, 2019 as Tre and Debbie — arms around each other — walked out to a crowd of cheering Blue Devils fans.
It was Duke's annual Midnight Madness, which gave the players a chance to share some of their personal lives with the fans waiting for the Blue vs. White scrimmage prior to the start of the regular season. Tre decided that the glimpse he would share was his relationship with his mom.
Debbie, now-cancer free, joined him as the pair were introduced. Behind them were the rest of Tre's teammates, all clapping and cheering while the pair made their way to center court. From there, they took a few moments in the spotlight before making their way to the sideline.
It was a priceless moment.
"It was so special for him to do that with me," Debbie said. "He’s got such a huge heart, and he’s just so kind and thoughtful. Really, he’s been that way forever."
Tre hadn't told Debbie of his plans to bring her out. In fact, during the rehearsal they had for the evening, there wasn't a song played for Tre as one was for the rest of his teammates. Debbie didn't know it at the time, but that was because he wanted her to join him in his introduction.
"I (was) recording on my phone’s video, and there’s the announcer saying, “6-foot-3 from Apple Valley…” and pretty soon after that, here he comes to get me while I was recording. My phone dropped ... I didn't even hear the song playing I was so surprised by everything he did."
That night, Tre had Debbie to lean on. Over the past year, he'd been the one she leaned on, along with his brothers and his aunts and uncles. It was a full-circle moment of sorts, and a unique way to begin what was set to be Tre's final season in college.
That year, Duke — with Tre as one of its captains — achieved an impressive 25–6 record and was primed for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, but the widespread COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the tourney's cancellation.
Tre didn't get his chance at an NCAA title like his older brother Tyus, but he did do enough to earn a second-round draft selection from the San Antonio Spurs. There, he met arguably the second-most influential coach of his basketball career.
And he made a good first impression.
“They’ve done a good job,” Popovich said of Tre and Devin Vassell — two of the Spurs' three rookies during the 2020-21 season. “They picked up on what we’re doing during the practices.”
That success continued as Tre began to find a role in San Antonio, and with it, so did his relationship with Debbie. It culminated last season, however, when Tre decided to show his support for his mom in a new, more public way.
He partnered with the Susan G. Komen foundation.
Approaching the microphone in a cool-grey suit and pink tie at the construction site where a new Methodist Hospital is set to open in Westover Hills in November, Tre placed his printed out speech on the glass podium and thanked the media for their attendance.
Tre's presence served a dual purpose. One was part of his ongoing partnership with Komen — a direction he decided to take his advocacy for breast cancer research — while the other was to announce the hospital's More Than Pink Walk, set for Saturday, November 2.
He was the face of the Komen partnership and now, the hospital and the walk. A player from San Antonio's heart and soul — the Spurs — was on a mission to help bring awareness to a deadly disease. His platform only made it that much sweeter.
"We have amazing community partners like Methodist Healthcare and Tre Jones," Susan G. Komen Executive Director of Central Texas Monique Stensrud told Spurs On SI. "I can't say enough how much gratitude I have to (Tre) to allow us to, to partner in this way. ... It's really something special."
As Tre mingled with guests following his speech — hair tied up in a bun that he blamed his twin daughters' "newborn season" on — he spoke about his journey with breast cancer that he experienced through Debbie.
That was something he also addressed in said speech.
“It really rocked us,” Tre said at the podium. “We have a close-knit family. Basketball has always been No. 1, and we were always at each other’s events. That’s how our lives had gone.”
That was, of course, until Tre received the news of his mom's diagnosis. That's when it became more of a group effort — and responsibility — to help Debbie battle cancer en route to a clean bill of heath.
“Something that was big for my mom was the amount of help she was able to receive,” Tre added. “Our family was one of the main things, but there were different support groups that reached out to help. Lots of family and friends. We were able to get the help she needed.”
Having watched the community that formed around Debbie throughout her 10 months of treatment and beyond, it became clear to Tre how impactful that kind of support was. So, once his mother was in the clear, he shifted his focus to helping others battling cancer in similar situations.
“I didn’t realize how many people were affected by this horrible disease,” Tre told Spurs On SI. “Almost all of us have someone close to us or someone we know going through that battle.
"Once we realized everything it took for her to get through breast cancer, it made me interested in seeing how I could help both present and future patients find solutions (for themselves).”
That's where Komen came into play. Tre had a cause he was passionate about, and the foundation had a mission that seemed to be a perfect fit. So, both Tre and Tyus — through LIFT Sports Management — approached Stensrud and Komen with an interest in partnering.
The answer was a quick yes.
We, as an organization across the country, have one united goal," Stensrud said of the Susan G. Komen foundation. "We are working to end breast cancer and to meet the most critical needs of breast cancer patients in our communities."
Where that kind of shifts and changes is that we have to listen to our communities (in order to do that)," she added. "We have to be present and show up in our communities."
Tre, as the community representative, stepped up in that role. He had an easy way to reach a large audience as a professional basketball player, but it was ultimately up to him to use that for something like a Komen partnership.
Turns out, that was also an easy yes.
“There’s so many different directions you can go with your platform,” Tre said. “For me, I’ve always been big on family. I’ve always been real close with my Mom, since I was a baby.
"She’s done everything for me.”
So, Tre and Komen began working together. The announcement of the partnership came on Oct. 27 — the same night as the Spurs' second home game against the Houston Rockets and coincidentally, their first win of the season — as Tre was set to wear pink in the pre-game tunnel in honor of Debbie.
“There’s not a lot of ties being worn in tunnels before games anymore,” Tre said of his choice of attire pre-game. “So, wearing a tie draws attention. People are asking and talking about it.”
After the win, Tre, sans the tie this time, and Debbie met with Brendan Nelson, who was named Komen's survivor honoree during the 2023 More Than Pink Walk in San Antonio, to complete the first event of the partnership.
Honoring his mother before the game — and during, as he dedicated both that one and the the Spurs' opening-night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks to Debbie — was special for Tre, but for Debbie, it meant even more, especially when it came to interacting with other survivors.
"It is truly amazing to see all that they do," Debbie said of the Susan G. Komen foundation. "And when you when you meet with people who are going through similar things that you went through ... it's just so uplifting. It's so positive and fun to put a smile on people's faces."
Besides the awareness, Tre's advocacy also had a monetary component. In order to better search for a cure, resources have to be available for doctors to use, which in turn have to be funded. So, Tre became a "Pink Tie Guy" to help Komen raise such funds.
“Raising money behind it all (is important),” Tre said. “Just to be able to give these patients going through the fight some money to help with food, transportation to and from their appointments … everything like that.”
He'd seen it first-hand with his mom. The way battling cancer takes a toll on patients, and not just because of the treatment, but also the logistics.
That also played a part in making him such an ideal candidate for a partnership.
"He knows what it's like to support your mother through this," Stensrud said. "He knows from his mom what it's like ... (and) you know, basketball is No. 1 for (their family). It still is, but when they heard that news, they had a new focus and another priority."
Once Tre was able to return to a sense of normalcy following Debbie's remission, he still wanted her story to be shared. Whether it was by raising money on his page — and raising more than his intended goal — or simply wearing pink on a day-to-day basis, he was able to do so, and with a large audience at that.
"The NBA has millions of followers," Stensrud said of the benefit of Tre's involvement. "This allows us to raise awareness to a group that we may not have otherwise been reaching. It's important that we partner with people like Tre and Tyus in this space to make sure that people are getting their mammograms and that they know that Komen is a resource for them."
That mission, with Tre in San Antonio and Tyus in Washington allowed Komen to extend its reach beyond just the local markets. That was something that spoke levels to Tre, especially.
“Knowing that the platform I was given I can use to spread (awareness) nationally means a lot,” Tre said. “just knowing that our efforts are really impacting people’s lives, and not only in the city, but across the nation. … It’s a surreal feeling.”
As for the San Antonio community he's called home since becoming a professional basketball player, he's felt the love that he was hoping for. For both him and Debbie.
“The city of San Antonio is amazing with how they have each other’s backs,” Tre explained. “They always show up. … As long as it’s for a good cause, they’re going to be there to support you.”
Just as Tre has San Antonio's support, Komen has his. Through the big and small, the 24-year-old has emerged as a dedicated partner and supporter of breast cancer research, all while maintaining an NBA career.
That's an impressive feat on its own.
"You wouldn't even know," Stensrud said of Tre's dedication to the Susan G. Komen foundation. "I wouldn't know how busy he is because he's so down to earth and he's so committed to this cause. He's committed to showing up not just for the San Antonio community, but for the breast cancer community."
That commitment is highlighted all over again each time Tre takes the floor.
"Even if it's someone in the NBA wearing pink shoes, that's a reminder that breast cancer is prevalent," Stensrud added. "It highlights that everyone has a connection. I think as women, we tend to be the caregivers for everyone else in our family and we don't often look after our after ourselves.
"By raising this awareness, I do think we're saving lives."
Tre will always be a little boy to Debbie.
It's a mom thing. To Komen, Tre is the face of one of their biggest campaigns in a battle against cancer. To Tyus and Jadee, he's a little brother with the biggest heart. To the Spurs and their family, he's a point guard with still more in the tank to show as he continues to develop.
But to Debbie? He's a son who she's watched go from playing almost every sport in grade school to being a professional on a budding team looking to scrape contention — not that that last part matters in her perception of him.
He's just Tre.
"I'm so proud of everything he's done," Debbie said of her youngest son. "It's hard for me to say man as my own child, but I'm proud of the man he's become. He's a wonderful person and, you know, what he's doing for his family ... it's just fun when you're around just to kind of sit back and and watch."
Tre has three daughters of his own now. Zara, his oldest, is 3 years old and loves to go to games to watch him and run around on the empty floor at Frost Bank Center afterward — win or lose. His two newborn twins, Jemma and Jianna, are a little under 3 months old now.
They've given him even more reason to wear pink.
“It’s become one of my favorite colors,” Tre admitted. “Being a girl dad, it’s always going to be around, so I’ve embraced it. It’s just part of my wardrobe now.”
As Tre came to find out, breast cancer is more prevalent than it may seem. According to the National Cancer Institute, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her life. Debbie was one of them, but also became one of millions of survivors after treatment.
For her and her family, finding out she was cancer-free was a moment of relief, but it also served as a reminder to not take anything for granted. Tre made sure to speak on that.
“Five years ago, we didn’t know she would be receiving the news that she got,” he added. “It can all change in a split moment, so you have to cherish those moments that you have together.
“Nothing is ever promised, so you have to take advantage of what you have.”
Every time Tre wears pink shoes or a pink accessory on the floor, he thinks about Debbie. Every time he wears his pink tie, he thinks of her, and the bond they've shared for as long as he can remember.
Tre is an advocate in every sense of the word. His partnership with Komen just allowed his mission to be amplified so that he could honor his mom even more.
"It means the world to me," Debbie said. "I love how he uses his platform to make a difference. It's so important to uplift people in general, but really uplift people who are going through cancer."
Debbie feels lucky to still get to watch Tre and Tyus at games whenever she can. And whether it's just another game, or a box-out cancer night at Frost Bank Center, she, too is reminded of her battle and how she ultimately came out victorious.
Her advice to others?
"Reach out," she said simply. "Know that it's okay to ask for help. When I got the news, I just wanted to do it by myself, but you can't do it that way. It's okay to rely on other people. It's okay to open up. Tell your story.
"The more the more you open up and let it out, it comes back at you in more ways than you could possibly think."
Tre loves facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. He might be far Apple Valley High School and the suburb that he grew up in when he's at home in San Antonio, but it will always hold a special place for him. It's where his bond with Debbie began and where he found his passion for basketball.
But Debbie still visits San Antonio from time to time. That's when the pair gets a chance to spend more time together, and now, when Debbie gets to see her grandchildren.
“Our bond is stronger than ever,” Tre said. “She was just visiting a (few) weeks ago down here. Especially now, it’s really important to me to cherish those moments.”
That he does. And Debbie, too.
Even as he embarks on his own journey with his own family, Tre remains as close as he can to Debbie and supports her in the way she has him, and in the way he did during her battle. He remains close to his first-ever coach and his biggest role model, but more importantly?
He remains close to Mom.
"We completed it together," Debbie said. "We're on the other side now, and it really showed us that life is extremely precious. It's important to continue to build that closeness and relationship.
"Things can change in a moment. It's almost heightened because of that."
Editor's Note: The following is taken from the Susan G. Komen Foundation website, detailing how prospective patients can go about receiving a low-cost breast cancer screening or starting a dialogue.
The Komen Patient Care Center is your trusted, go-to source for timely, accurate breast health and breast cancer information, services and resources. Get connected to a Komen navigator by contacting the Breast Care Helpline at +1 (877) 465-6636 or helpline@komen.org.