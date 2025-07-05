Inside Victor Wembanyama's Potential Record-Breaking Next Contract
SAN ANTONIO — How much does it cost to roster a 7-foot-4 superstar?
In his rookie season, apparently just over $12 million. The same goes for Year 2, even if a deep-vein thrombosis diagnosis keeps him from winning the one award he's been a favorite for since going first-overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Entering Year 3, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has a chance to increase his market tenfold.
Currently, the 21-year-old is signed to a standard rookie-scale contract used for nearly every first-round draft pick. Being No. 1, his figure (four years, $55.2 million) is elevated from that of his peers in the same class, but also comes with a team option in each of the latter seasons — San Antonio was quick to accept the first one this summer.
Not only was such a move a given considering Wembanyama's role as the franchise's cornerstone, but the Spurs, not that they won't enjoy paying him fairly, will certainly lavish in one of two remaining seasons they'll have the Frenchman on a bargain deal.
After all, Wembanyama is tall. Really, really tall.
He's also set to be really, really expensive.
Inside Wembanyama's Record-Breaking Third Contract
Next summer, Victor Wembanyama will have accrued three seasons of service. On July 1, 2026 — the beginning of the new league year — the center's rookie extension window will officially open.
Because he'd have remained with the Spurs for three seasons, Wembanyama would be eligible for a rookie max extension the likes of Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green or Evan Mobley. With that comes a Year 1 salary worth 25 percent of the total salary cap, subject to an incentive-based bump.
If Wembanyama earns one of either Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year or is named to one of the league's three All-NBA squads next season or the year following his extension, he'll be eligible for a Year 1 salary worth 30 percent of the total salary cap.
For 2025-26, the NBA set that figure at $154.647 million, which, under the current CBA, is the maximum-allowed 10 percent jump from last season. When Wembanyama is expected to sign his rookie max extension, the league expects a 7 percent increase to $165.472 million.
Wembanyama will sign his rookie max extension with the Spurs ahead of that season, but it won't kick in until the 2027-28 season, at which point the cap will have taken another jump. Assuming it rises by the maximum-allowed 10 percent, that puts Wembanyama's Year 1 salary around $54.6 million.
Under the CBA, rookie max and supermax extension-eligible players are entitled to an 8 percent increase in yearly salary from their Year 1 figure. That creates a rookie max extension for Wembanyama with the Spurs worth $320 million over five seasons with an average annual salary of $64 million.
Here's a yearly breakdown of that deal:
As it stands, Wembanyama's projected rookie max extension would be the richest extension in league history and the second-richest contract by annual salary (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2025). But in three seasons, several other stars entering extension years are likely to join that list as the league continues to expand its salary cap.
Still, Wembanyama wouldn't be dormant for long. His third contract — a supermax extension, assuming he remains in San Antonio for the duration of his early career — is primed to be even richer.
From 2024-25 to 2025-26, the NBA announced a 10 percent increase in salary cap, which, as mentioned above, is the most allowed under the current CBA. Next season, that number is expected to rise by another 7 percent, but every year following is ambiguous.
That said, extensions can't be valued with certainty, but they can be accurately projected. First, it's important to understand what makes Wembayama eligible for a supermax extension and when.
Players who have accrued seven years of service in the NBA and play for A) the team that drafted them or B) a team who traded for them while under their original rookie-scale contract are eligible for a supermax extension. Gilgeous-Alexander is the latest example of said deal.
Assuming Wembanyama continues to spearhead the Spurs' push for Western Conference contention, he would join that list on the third anniversary of his rookie max extension.
That comes in the offseason following the 2029-30 campaign — the exact day depends on when Wembanyama inks his rookie max extension — and sets the stage for him to earn 35 percent of the total salary cap given he earns one of MVP, DPOY or is named to one of the league's All-NBA teams.
If he wins MVP in either of the three seasons leading up to his extension or is named to an All-NBA team or wins DPOY in two of the three years leading up to his extension, however, he'd still earn the full 35 percent in Year 1.
If we assume a rise anywhere from 7-to-10 percent every season from now until Wembanyama is eligible to sign a supermax, he could command upward of $500 million over the course of five seasons. Let me explain.
When the time comes for Wembanyama to sign his supermax extension, he'll have one of three options. Because players can only be on a team's books for a five-year window, if Wembanyama decides to sign his supermax extension after three years of his rookie max extension, he can add up to three more at the 35 percent rate.
If he waits a season, he can sign four years to kick in following Year 5 of his rookie max extension. Alternatively, Wembanyama could negotiate a player option for the final year of his rookie extension next summer, decline it and begin a "new" five-year supermax extension.
All three routes are outlined in the figure below:
A three-year extension would net Wembanyama $312.3 million over those three years, while a four-year extension would net him $433.4 million. A five-year deal remains the same at $513 million — making the average annual salary greater than $100 million.
If Wembanyama signed the latter deal and were an hourly worker, he'd be making $11,744.50 per hour over the course of five calendar years.
While Wembanyama wouldn't be the only superstar in line for 35 percent of the salary cap over several years, he'd certainly be the first to wear a Spurs jersey, and likely one of the few who carries a "no brainer" sentiment with him. Still historic, especially for San Antonio
Now, to your questions:
What about Fox? When does he sign his extension?
A: Fox is currently eligible to sign a three-year, $140.2 million extension, but because he was traded on Feb. 3, that’s the most he can earn until Aug 3. On that date, a four-year, $229 million deal becomes available. That’s likely what he’s waiting for.
Would it be smart to keep his cap hold low and sign him last at the end of Year 4?
A: His window for an extension closes at the beginning of Year 4. Wembanyama can sign a new contract worth the same at the end of Year 4, but if they waited that long, they’d put him through restricted free agency, and I can guarantee that neither side has any interest in that.
So, Spurs either extend Wembanyama before Oct., or put him through RFA to net a bigger deal?
A: The next deal Wembanyama signs will either be a max rookie extension for five years in San Antonio, or a four-year max deal elsewhere, assuming it isn’t matched by the Spurs in RFA.
Wembanyama has two years (this season and next year) to earn All-NBA honors, DPOY or MVP. If he does it this year, he’ll sign a five-year, $326 million deal in the summer. If he does it next season, he’ll sign a five-year, $271 million deal this summer that will be bumped to $320 million after he earns said incentive.
Either way, it’d take a disaster for Wembanyama to not sign his extension next summer. He’s likely to get the $326 million anyway and avoid RFA.
Shouldn't Spurs make sure this blood clot thing is not coming back?
A: The Spurs, since the injury took place, have remained firm on their stance that Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis was an isolated issue. They're treating it as such.
What if Wembanyama secures both MVP, DPOY and both first-teams for All-NBA?
A: No extra incentives. If he earns one of either MVP, DPOY or All-NBA over the next two seasons years, he’ll get a one-time contract bump.