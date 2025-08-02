San Antonio Spurs Make $3 Million Roster Decision on Friday

Just In: The San Antonio Spurs will fully guarantee the $3 million salary of Julian Champagnie for the 2025-26 season, sources told @hoopshype. Champagnie was one of 11 players to appear in all 82 games last season, shot 37.1% from 3-point range, and averaged 9.9 points per game. pic.twitter.com/eCR7uanhFP