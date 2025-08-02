San Antonio Spurs Make $3 Million Roster Decision on Friday
The San Antonio Spurs have not had as crazy of a 2025 NBA offseason as many were initially expecting, passing up on a Kevin Durant trade and still waiting for Giannis Antetokounmpo to become available, but they have managed to make improvements nonetheless.
Of course, the Spurs are building around Victor Wembanyama in hopes of being a title contender for years to come, so surrounding him with promising young players who can grow alongside him is their big plan. On Friday, the Spurs made sure to keep that young core intact.
The Spurs reportedly decided to fully guarantee Julian Champaigne's $3 million contract on Friday, keeping the 24-year-old forward paid in San Antonio for the 2025-26 season.
"Just In: The San Antonio Spurs will fully guarantee the $3 million salary of Julian Champagnie for the 2025-26 season, sources told @hoopshype," Michael Scotto reported on X (formerly Twitter). "Champagnie was one of 11 players to appear in all 82 games last season, shot 37.1% from 3-point range, and averaged 9.9 points per game."
Julian Champaigne's underrated NBA career
Champaigne went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, where he would eventually get picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6-foot-8 forward split his rookie season with the 76ers and Spurs, but made just 17 appearances, spending most of his time in the G League. However, the talented forward has not made a G League appearance since his rookie year.
After impressing the Spurs in his rookie year, the franchise gave him a four-year, $12 million contract. In his two seasons since, Champaigne has averaged 8.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 21.8 minutes per game, shooting 41.2% from the field, 36.9% from the three-point line, and 86.0% from the charity stripe.
Champaigne was also one of just 11 NBA players to appear in all 82 games last season.
San Antonio Spurs new-look roster
Of course, keeping Champaigne around to help out with their bench unit was likely a top priority for San Antonio, especially since it only costs them $3 million. However, their new lineup changes could make it harder for the talented forward to get some run.
The Spurs' new lineup is headlined by returners in Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan, and Champaigne, with new guys like Dylan Harper, Carter Bryant, Luke Kornet, and Kelly Olynyk rounding out an impressive core.